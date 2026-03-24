The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) arrested senior police officers

The officers were reportedly arrested in connection with Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala's Medicare Tshwane District contract

The Medicare24 Tshwane District contract was a controversial R360 million South African Police Service (SAPS) tender

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Twelve senior police officers were arrested in Pretoria in connection with Vusimuzi Matlala’s Medicare24 tender. Image: choochart choochaikupt

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Twelve senior police officers have been arrested in connection with the Medicare Tshwane District contract.

The group of officers, which includes generals, were arrested by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) on 24 March 2026.

The news was confirmed by eNCA’s Pule Letshwiti-Jones and Crime Watch host, Yusuf Abramjee.

Officers scheduled to appear in court

According to eNCA, the officers were arrested in Pretoria on corruption-related charges. Their arrests are linked to the Medicare Tshwane District contract, and the officers arrested are reportedly part of the bid committee.

They will appear before the court on 25 March 2026 and will join Vusimusi ‘Cat’ Matlala in the dock. Letshwiti-Jones confirmed that Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya and Sergeant Fannie Nkosi were not among those arrested.

What is the Medicare Tshwane District contract?

Also referred to as the Medicare24 Tshwane District contract, the saga involved a controversial R360 million South African Police Service (SAPS) tender. The tender was awarded to Medicare 24 Tshwane District (Pty) Ltd, a company linked to ‘Cat’ Matlala.

SAPS paid out approximately R50 million before the tender was eventually cancelled over a year later.

Source: Briefly News