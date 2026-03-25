A managing director of Medicare24 Group has been arrested in connection with a controversial R360 million SAPS tender

Twelve senior police officers, including generals, were also arrested by the NPA and IDAC over the Medicare Tshwane District contract

The tender, awarded to a company linked to ‘Cat’ Matlala, is under investigation for alleged irregularities and corruption

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A managing director of Medicare24 Group has been arrested in connection with a controversial R360 million SAPS tender. Images: Medicare 24 website and Rodger Bosch/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG – The managing director of the Medicare24 Group, has been arrested in connection with a controversial South African Police Service (SAPS) tender, sources confirmed.

According to crime reporter, Yusuf Abramjee, sources have confirmed that the arrested managing director is James Murray.

Why was Murray arrested?

Murray is linked to the Medicare Tshwane District contract, a R360 million SAPS tender awarded to Medicare24 Tshwane District (Pty) Ltd, a company associated with ‘Cat’ Matlala. The contract has been under intense scrutiny for alleged irregularities.

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The arrest comes amid a broader crackdown: on 24 March 2026, twelve senior police officers, including generals, were also arrested by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC). The officers were reportedly part of the bid committee that oversaw the tender.

The investigation forms part of ongoing efforts to root out corruption within SAPS contracts and procurement processes. Further details on the case and those involved are expected as the NPA continues its probe.

Twelve senior police officers were arrested in connection with the Medicare24 tender. Image: Choochart Choochaikupt

Source: Getty Images

Who is James Murray?

According to the MediCare24 website, James Murray has been in the medical scheme and health care industry for over 20 years. It is noted that his experience stretches over multiple disciplines namely: health care, individual medical cover, medical scheme compliance and the financial industry.

The website further explains that James has managed various facets of the business and has been employed by some of the top medical schemes in South Africa.

A social media account also claiming to be James Murray exists on X. This account, using the handle @006jaygp describes Murray as someone who "enjoys good company and laughs".

The account, which was created in July 2009, is currently sitting at 63 followers at the time of publication and it appears all posts may have been deleted.

What is the Medicare Tshwane District contract?

The Medicare24 contract was awarded in 2024 to provide health and wellness services to police members.

However, concerns were raised soon after the award of the tender over alleged irregularities and possible links between the winning bidder and officials involved in the process.

The contract was later cancelled in 2025 by National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola.

Ashley Sauls Slams Ad Hoc Hearings, Claims ActionSA, MKP and General Mkhwanazi Undermined Committee

Meanwhile, Briefly News preciously reported that Ashley Sauls slammed Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee over a letter produced by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. The Patriotic Alliance (PA) Member of Parliament also took aim at the uMkhonto weSizwe Party and Action SA's Dereleen James about their behaviour during the now-concluded proceedings.

South Africans had mixed reactions to Sauls and took to social media to weigh in on Sauls' unhappiness and his comments about PA leader, Gayton McKenzie.

Source: Briefly News