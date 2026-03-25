Twelve South African Police Service (SAPS) officers appeared in court in relation to the Medicare24 Tshwane tender

The officers appeared alongside Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala and James Murray, the Managing Director of Medicare24 Group

One of the officers arrested was Brigadier Rachel Matjeng, who previously claimed she was in a relationship with Cat

12 SAPS officers appeared in court over Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala's R360 million tender. Image: @Sli_Masikane

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – The twelve officers who were arrested in connection with the Medicare24 Tshwane District contract have been granted bail.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) officers were arrested by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) on 24 March 2026.

They joined Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala in the dock at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on fraud and corruption charges linked to a multimillion-rand SAPS tender.

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Who are the accused?

In total, 14 people are accused in the matter, as well as two companies. The two companies are Medicare24 Tshwane District and Luxo Africa Brand Investments. Matlala is also standing trial alongside James Murray, the Managing Director of Medicare24 Group.

The accused officers arrested in connection with the crime are General Busi Temba, Brigadier Ofentse Tlhoaele, Brigadier Kistey Jonker, Brigadier Thembinkosi Ngema, Colonel Nehemiah Maleka, Colonel Johannes Monyai, Captain Brian Catwright, Colonel Anthony Paulsen, Brigadier Rachelle Matjeng, Brigadier Petunia Lenono, Colonel Nonjabulo Mngadi, and Brigadier Patrick Nethengwe.

Matlala, Murray and Brigadier Matjeng will be represented by the same lawyer. Brigadier Matjeng recently appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, where she claimed that she was in a relationship with the controversial tenderpreneur.

Brigadier Rachelle Matjeng (centre) recently told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that she was in a relationship with Vusimuzi Matlala. Image: @athenkosi591

Source: Twitter

No bail for Cat Matlala

While the State did not object to bail being granted for the other individuals involved, Matlala will not be granted bail as he is already behind bars on other charges.

The investigating officer suggested that accused 2, 3, 4 and 7 be released on R80,000 bail each, while accused 5, 6, 10, 11, 12, 14, and 15 be granted bail of R40 000. Many of the lawyers for the accused argued that their clients could not afford the amounts and asked for bail to be at least R10,000.

The State prosecutor hit back at this suggestion, saying that the defence was not taking into account the massive amount involved in the case, which he put at R228 million.

The judge, in delivering judgment, said that he was surprised that the bail amounts were low, considering the nature of the crime. He then agreed that the amounts should be R80,000 for some and R40,000 for others. The matter was postponed to 13 May 2026.

Cat Matlala’s courtroom romance

Briefly News reported that there was a light-hearted moment during Matlala's appearance in court for the Medicare24 scandal.

The tenderpreneur appeared alongside 12 police officers, including Brigadier Matjeng, who claimed to be in a relationship with him.

Social media users could not help but weigh in on the love triangle between the accused, including Matlala's wife, Tsakane Matlala.

Source: Briefly News