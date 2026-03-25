SAPS Officers Arrested Over Medicare24 Tender Granted Bail, Vusimuzi Matlala Remains Behind Bars
- Twelve South African Police Service (SAPS) officers appeared in court in relation to the Medicare24 Tshwane tender
- The officers appeared alongside Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala and James Murray, the Managing Director of Medicare24 Group
- One of the officers arrested was Brigadier Rachel Matjeng, who previously claimed she was in a relationship with Cat
Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.
GAUTENG – The twelve officers who were arrested in connection with the Medicare24 Tshwane District contract have been granted bail.
The South African Police Service (SAPS) officers were arrested by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) on 24 March 2026.
They joined Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala in the dock at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on fraud and corruption charges linked to a multimillion-rand SAPS tender.
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Who are the accused?
In total, 14 people are accused in the matter, as well as two companies. The two companies are Medicare24 Tshwane District and Luxo Africa Brand Investments. Matlala is also standing trial alongside James Murray, the Managing Director of Medicare24 Group.
The accused officers arrested in connection with the crime are General Busi Temba, Brigadier Ofentse Tlhoaele, Brigadier Kistey Jonker, Brigadier Thembinkosi Ngema, Colonel Nehemiah Maleka, Colonel Johannes Monyai, Captain Brian Catwright, Colonel Anthony Paulsen, Brigadier Rachelle Matjeng, Brigadier Petunia Lenono, Colonel Nonjabulo Mngadi, and Brigadier Patrick Nethengwe.
Matlala, Murray and Brigadier Matjeng will be represented by the same lawyer. Brigadier Matjeng recently appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, where she claimed that she was in a relationship with the controversial tenderpreneur.
No bail for Cat Matlala
While the State did not object to bail being granted for the other individuals involved, Matlala will not be granted bail as he is already behind bars on other charges.
The investigating officer suggested that accused 2, 3, 4 and 7 be released on R80,000 bail each, while accused 5, 6, 10, 11, 12, 14, and 15 be granted bail of R40 000. Many of the lawyers for the accused argued that their clients could not afford the amounts and asked for bail to be at least R10,000.
The State prosecutor hit back at this suggestion, saying that the defence was not taking into account the massive amount involved in the case, which he put at R228 million.
The judge, in delivering judgment, said that he was surprised that the bail amounts were low, considering the nature of the crime. He then agreed that the amounts should be R80,000 for some and R40,000 for others. The matter was postponed to 13 May 2026.
Cat Matlala’s courtroom romance
Briefly News reported that there was a light-hearted moment during Matlala's appearance in court for the Medicare24 scandal.
The tenderpreneur appeared alongside 12 police officers, including Brigadier Matjeng, who claimed to be in a relationship with him.
Social media users could not help but weigh in on the love triangle between the accused, including Matlala's wife, Tsakane Matlala.
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Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za