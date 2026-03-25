Tsotsi lead actress Terry Pheto has been linked to another multi-million-rand looting scandal

This was revealed by the SIU senior manager responsible for the probe into the NLC before the National Assembly’s Portfolio Committee on Trade, Industry and Competition on Tuesday, 24 March 2026

Social media users expressed shock that Terry Pheto was implicated in another scandal

Terry Pheto was linked to a multi-million-rand looting scandal. Image: terrypheto

Source: Instagram

Veteran actress Moitheri “Terry” Pheto is under fire after being implicated in another looting scandal.

The Tsotsi actress was previously implicated in a multimillion-rand lottery fraud case along with eight other individuals.

While she previously denied any involvement, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) explained how Terry Pheto’s name was implicated in the case days after her statement.

SIU implicates Terry Pheto in R20.56 million circumcision scandal

On Tuesday, 24 March 2026, IOL reported that the SIU implicated Terry Pheto and former National Lotteries Commission (NLC) chairperson Professor Alfred Nevhutanda as the beneficiaries of a R20.56 million circumcision project.

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Appearing before the National Assembly’s Portfolio Committee on Trade, Industry and Competition on Tuesday, the SIU senior manager responsible for the probe into the NLC, Mashudu Netshikweta, said that a company named Zibsimode received R20.56 million for the circumcision project, but the money was not used for its intended purposes.

Instead, the millions benefited Terry Pheto, Nevhutanda, businessman Malwandla Siweya, and former NLC chief operations officer Phillemon Letwaba. The money was supposed to bankroll a public campaign and culturally sensitive medical intervention projects aimed at achieving traditional circumcision practices.

Another company, Zibsibix, received R5m, which benefited Nevhutanda through Pheto.

IOL shared a post on its official X (Twitter) account with the caption:

“The SIU has implicated Terry Pheto and ex-lottery bosses in a R205.6m circumcision scandal. The case raises urgent questions about corruption, accountability, and the misuse of funds meant for vital health initiatives.”

See the post below:

SA reacts to Terry Pheto being implicated in new looting scandal

In the comments, social media users were stunned that Terry Pheto was implicated in another looting scandal. Some were disappointed that no action was being taken against Pheto or any of those implicated.

Here are some of the comments:

@CaledonSello remarked:

“It goes to show that our so-called celebrities are just as greedy as these politicians; they think of themselves more than the masses.”

@modisemoletsane said:

“This story is getting boring. Nothing is happening to anyone.”

@NellyM_0 remarked:

“Ausi Terry is in a lot of corruption scandals, but akaboshwa.”

@Jacobs_Orbit argued:

“Wait, again? @RSASIU, see why it's important to arrest these people? People steal, and all you do is ask them to return the money? You are, in a way, enabling these crimes.”

@Bra_Lopz asked:

“Was ‘Tsotsi’ money not enough?”

@_officialMoss questioned:

“These people are not behind bars yet? 🤔🤦🏽‍♂️😡”

@BMothabela suggested:

“This one needs to be investigated thoroughly. She has been chowing money but not getting arrested.”

@IamSiyaZA asked:

“When are they getting arrested?”

Mzansi reacts to Terry Pheto being linked to another multi-million-rand scandal. Image: terrypheto

Source: Instagram

Terry Pheto's 'lotto' house finally auctioned

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Terry Pheto's house, bought with money siphoned from the National Lottery Commission (NLC), was auctioned for millions.

The Tsotsi actress used the funds she illegally received from the NLC to buy herself land in Bryanston and built the multi-million rand mansion from the underground up

Source: Briefly News