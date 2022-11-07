Terry Pheto is the talk of the town following reports that she and 8 others were implicated in a lotto fraud case

The award-winning media personality issued a statement debunking the claims and stating that she wasn't aware that she was being investigated

The Special Investigation Unit has explained how the Tsotsi lead actress' name was implicated in the case days after her statement

The Special Investigation Unit has shared more details about Terry Pheto's involvement in the multi-million rand lotto fraud case.

The SIU has explained how Terry Pheto ended up in the lotto fraud case. Image: @terrypheto.

Source: Instagram

The star charted social media trends after she was named alongside eight others in the case.

According to Eyewitness News, the SIU stated that they managed to trace some of the funds back to the Tsotsi star because some of the money was used to buy a posh property she owns. The statement read:

"Her name come into the fold when we were tracing the money and we ended up in this property that is owned by her and that is why her name is attached to this because we were tracing the money that was supposed to have gone to an NPO, to other people, and ended up being used to buy the property that she owns."

Meanwhile, Terry Pheto responded to the allegations in a post on Twitter. The media personality revealed that she was shocked to learn that he name had been mentioned in the case. She denied knowing anything about the case and vowed to work with the authorities until everything is exposed.

