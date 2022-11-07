Songwriting is an art that takes a few years to be mastered, and for Prince Kaybee, it takes a few days

The star recently made headlines after sharing that he no longer feels motivated to write hit songs

Taking to his Twitter page, the Gugulethu hitmaker shared that writing a song can take a few days because it's an emotional process

Prince Kaybee may not be in the mood to write or release more hits, but he is sharing the deets about the process.

Prince Kaybee has taken to Twitter to explain how he writes songs.

Source: Instagram

The star trended on social media after revealing that he lacked the motivation to go to the studio and record new music. He said:

"It's such a drag to go to studio, where did the fire go mate?"

Taking to his Twitter page a few days later, Prince Kaybee shared what it takes for him to write a song. He explained that a song is not supposed to be written in one day because it sometimes needs one to feel different emotions.

The Gugulethu hitmaker added that music is interpreted differently, so a writer needs to maximise their affection for the song in different ways. He tweeted:

"A song doesn’t have to be written in one day, whats the rush anyway. I say this because with music, I’ve realised we interpret it differently as the days come, so you would wanna maximise the affection you have with the song in different ways."

