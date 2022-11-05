Lamiez Holworthy has revealed that she announced her pregnancy earlier than she wanted because of a local blog

The star had the South African internet smiling from ear to ear after posting the good news in a cute viral video

Social media was full of congratulatory messages from the star's followers and industry colleagues

Lamiez Holworthy was not ready to let the world in on her secret. The star recently announced that she is expecting her first baby with Motswako rapper Khuli Chana.

The internet went crazy when the stunner shared the cute clip on her page. In the video, Lamiez and Khuli Chana celebrated their third marriage anniversary by signing their marriage certificate. It also shows moments from their gender reveal surrounded by close friends and family.

Although the star charted trends as fans celebrated the news with her, she revealed that the announcement was made prematurely because a local blog had gotten wind of the news, and she wanted to be the one to break the news.

According to News24, the star responded to an Instagram story posted by the hair and make-up artist Enhanced By Lolo, saying that the blog almost ruined something sacred for her. She said:

"@enhancedbylolo, you know that I wasn't ready. I did it because a silly blog almost ruined something so sacred. I am, however, glad that this genuine moment was captured."

