Terry Pheto was identified as one of the people who owned a car and other immovables that were obtained through fraudulent activities

The actress was included in the list of people who can no longer use the multiple movable and immovable assets that The Special Investigating Unit froze

Terry is implicated in a scheme that involves a non-profit organisation funnelling funds into various assets

Terry Pheto's name is part of a group of people who have been banned from using certain assets due to their fraudulent nature. The actress was one of the owners of more than ten properties that investigators have frozen.

Being allegedly involved in property from fraudulent activities is not a norm for the actress. Terry Pheto is a beloved South African actress who is usually only in the spotlight because of her talent.

Tsotsi's Terry Pheto' gets 2 businesses shut down for corruption

TimesLIVE reported that Terry Pheto was one of the people who were ordered to stay away from all the following movable and immovable properties: nine luxury properties in Gauteng, a BMW 420i and two Ocean Basket franchises on the East Rand.

The publication reports that all of these are worth 25 million, and they were frozen because they were bought with money funded by non-profits after they received a grant. The National Lotteries Commission (NLC)provided the grant, which investigated the fraudulent activities.

The spokesperson of the Special Investigating Unit, Kaizer Kganyago, explained that the properties would be frozen until they have made an application for a full seizure of everything. Kganyago also added that any other person with any interest in the properties would not be able to have any legal rights over the property.

Terry Pheto is one of the nine people named to stay away from the properties.

