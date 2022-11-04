Eric Macheru was involved in car crashes after allegedly driving under the influence and making an attempt to get away free

The familiar face on SABC 1's Skeem Saam as Leeto Maptulta got exposed on Twitter by an online user who accused him of trying to run away from an accident he caused

Netizens dagged the actor for the alleged drunken driving as they saw him in footage on the thread

Eric Macheru was caught on camera allegedly driving drunk. A Twitter thread was created where the actor can be seen protesting when facing demands for his I.D after the accidents.

Eric Macheru caused an accident and then endangered the lives of two babies, while he tried to get away. Image: @ericmacheru

Eric got exposed in a lengthy thread by Refilwe Maleka. The woman claims the actor endangered many people's lives, including her 6-month old children.

Skeem Saam's Eric Macheru allegedly drunk on video

According to ZAlebs, Eric was involved in the accident almost a year ago. The thread posted by Refilwe Maleka details and showed the actor after causing two accidents. Refilwe said he tried to evade the police after injuring a man by crashing into his car.

The tweep said Eric was running off when he backed into her car, where she had her twins at six months old. In the video above, the actor can be seen trying to plead his case when police are mentioned.

All the details left some netizens angered by Eric's carelessness. Many expressed their Disapproval of the actor in the comments

@SinfordLebogang

"He banna Eric Machere."

@Lethabo_Touchl1

" I hope this one is held accountable! He put innocent people,including kids at risk by driving drunk!"

Refilwe later added:

"When JMPD got there they were actually very lenient with him and stated that he was not drunk when he seemed extremely intoxicated. His celebrity status allowed him to get away with it. Even with police presence."

@Mmakgosidarling commented:

"I hope your kids are ok."

@Lethabo_Touchll commented

"He hits a car wherein which he injures a passenger and while trying to flee the scene, he subsequently hits another car with not just the mother but two infants inside and it’s “poor Eric”? Shem ladi rata di celebrity tsalona akefuni go ngasho [Ya'll really love your celebrities]"

