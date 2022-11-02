The truck driver who killed three people on Tuesday at Mariannhill Plaza in KwaZulu Natal appeared in court

Vusi Tega is facing two charges of culpable murder for the deaths of an engaged couple in the tragic accident

Authorities from different departments were investigating the fatal accident and said all responsible would be brought to book

The truck driver who killed 2 people on the N3 at Mariannhill appeared in court. Image: @ECR_Newswatch and @Newsbreak_Lotus

MARIANNHILL - On Wednesday, Vusi Tega appeared at the Pinetown Magistrate's court on charges of murder without the intention to kill after he recklessly killed three people on the N3 highway in KwaZulu Natal (KZN).

The truck driver crashed into 13 vehicles killing a couple, Priyanka Numkumar and her partner Pradhil Thakur.

Tega's defence attorney Samlal Gabaransaid and the state told the court they agreed to postpone the case because proof of residence needs to be verified.

The Zimbabwean national's cousin said the horrific accident was traumatising and sent their heartfelt sympathies to the victims' loved ones and families. Speaking to Times Live, he said:

“No-one deserves to die in that manner."

He added that Tega's children are also distraught by the car crash as their father has been an experienced driver since 2009 when he got his licence.

According to the Highway Mail, the MEC of KZN Department and Transport, Community Safety Liason, Sipho Hlomuka, said different agencies are investigating what exactly caused the accident.

Hlomuka also added that all those found to be responsible, whether it turns out to be the driver or the company he works for, must face the full might of the law.

Tega will appear in court again on Friday.

@msjmusa asked:

"And what about the company, does he have a valid work permit?"

@wetBreadoL posted:

"Like they always say it's a dog eat dog world. An eye for an eye."

Mervin van Rooyen mentioned:

"Who does he drive for? Owners need to be accountable as well."

Clement Mokwena added:

"Some jobs must just be reserved for mature and responsible people. Where's Fikile Mbalula?"

Sga Mkhize suggested:

"We need lesser trucks on our roads, so companies should consider rail freight."

