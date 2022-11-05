ANC top dog Carl Niehaus has been slapped with a cease and desist letter after his inciteful posts about journalist Karyn Maughan

Niehaus posted some disturbing posts on the micro-blogging platform, calling on his followers to keep kicking Maughan, who he referred to as a dog

Maughan's attorney sent a letter to Niehaus asking him to retract his statements and issue an apology to the News24 reporter

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Carl Niehaus has been given until noon on Monday to retract his tweets about News24 reporter Karyn Maughan or face a punitive costs order if he fails to comply.

Carl Niehaus has been ordered to retract and apologise to News24 reporter Karyn Maughan. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Niehaus posted the rants while responding to the News24 legal reporter's posts about suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's parliamentary fitness inquiry, which contained a reference to Zuma's private prosecution of Maughan and State advocate Billy Downer last month. His post read:

"We must keep on kicking this dog harder so that her owner who pays her, comes out."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

News24 reports that Tshego Khunou of Willem De Klerk Attorneys said Niehaus dehumanised Maughan and also put her at risk after telling his followers to keep kicking her.

Responding to the news of a cease and desist letter on his Twitter page, Carl Niehaus said he was never served with any letters. He added that he would never apologise because he feels he does not owe Karyn Maughan any apologies. He wrote:

"I have not received any such lawyer's letter. So this is another #WMC mainstream media-driven propaganda campaign, announcing a ‘laywers letter’ and even quoting from it, even before I have received anything of the kind. What nonsense is this?"

Lindiwe Sisulu wants ANC step-aside rule reviewed, says “We cannot deny somebody’s right be part of the ANC”

In other news, Briefly News also reported that Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said the African National Congress' (ANC) step-aside rule should be placed under review on Friday, 4 November.

The ruling party has a code of conduct that states any members facing criminal charges should step back from ANC activities and not stand for any elections.

Sisulu claimed that even though the rule was set to rid the party of corruption, the way it is currently applied doesn't consider how long it takes for some cases to be concluded.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News