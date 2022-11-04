Former ANC spokesperson Carl Niehaus paid lobola for his wife, and most of Mzansi didn't care about the announcement

He tends to share his feeling for her through his Twitter account, posting pictures of them at different events and outings

South Africans were tremendously indifferent to the announcement and made jokes about the situation

The former ANC spokesperson and very vocal Carl Niehaus paid lobola for his wife, and South Africans couldn't care less about the situation.

Carl Niehaus announced he paid lobola for his wife and SA peeps weren't interested. Images: @niehaus_carl/ Twitter

made the announcement on Twitter to much fanfare. He also loves to show off his relationship with her to peeps who throw shade at the topic. The tweet was also posted with a loving caption:

"What a beautiful day with my beautiful wife! ❤️ @noliemdluli"

Most people were happy for him under his Twitter post. Still, when the Independent Online posted the news on Facebook, an overwhelming majority of South Africans didn't care about the announcement, showing how different the reception is based on the platform.

Carl Niehaus has been quite the passionate supporter of the ANC on social media and has defended the party in many instances online. Some peeps congratulated the man for the payment, but the majority really didn't care. See the comments below:

Ann Farquharson asked:

"Why is this making the news when this happens all the time in SA?"

Rodger Petersen said:

"Niehaus achieves his ultimate goal"

Elaine Van Der Merwe mentioned:

"Ag shame... What has this got to do with anyone..."

Linedre Bongie commented:

"Securing the land this one."

Adam Kamdar asked:

"And this is news... ???"

Alberto Bags Battaglia posted:

Well you had no choice. Like, really now. What's the big deal? Everyone pays. No matter the race. Gosh."

Jacob Sekano shared:

"They are all beautiful, nothing special."

Brian Halsall said:

"It was expected of him, nothing new."

