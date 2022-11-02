A man celebrated finally purchasing a car for his flower delivery business after struggling with public transport

The dude detailed the journey he had to make just to deliver one bouquet of flowers, and it involved many modes of transport

Mzansi peeps adored the news and showed the ambitious gent with praise for his continued hard work

A happy gent finally celebrated purchasing a car for his flower delivery business after taking many forms of public transportation and Uber to make the delivery.

A proud gent celebrated purchasing a bakkie for his new business, and SA peeps joined. Images: @Givenkazeni/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@Givenkazeni linked his post to a previous one that detailed the type of journey he took, which even involved him taking the Gautrain. The Twitter post was well received by peeps, and one of them even acknowledged the rapid growth of the dude's company.

A look through his profile shows that his business is doing fairly well. Beautiful bouquets held by gorgeous woman pepper his account, showing that many people were happy with his service.

The long trip Given took to deliver the flowers highlights how dysfunctional and expensive moving around South Africa can sometimes be. It took him 510 bucks and three forms of transport to make just one delivery.

Peeps were super happy for the gent and showered him in congratulations. See the comments below:

@Cherry01_ said:

"Congratulations Given. Onwards and upwards always! ✨"

@Basetsana_Pule mentioned:

"This is so great! Congratulations ❤️"

@phindile_x commented:

"Congratulations, my friend! You’re so deserving "

@BILE_TWEETZ posted:

"The growth has been insane. May blessings continue to fall down on you and the business. Wishing you many safe and successful miles."

@AvelaMAwisa shared:

"I am proud of you, bud. You doing amazing."

@its_mongezi said:

"Good for loading and deliveries "

@omphiimogapi mentioned:

"I can’t wait to see the car branding. Congratulations Given o berekile tota "

@KagisoLediga_ commented:

"Congratulations, my brother. Pray this grows ten fold from here on!"

