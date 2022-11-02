A young Mzansi woman took to social media to share the good news of all her recent accomplishments

In a tweet, a grateful @HlalyMagwaza revealed that she recently got a new apartment, job, and car

She said excitement, abundance, restoration, and overflow were the current themes of her life and netizens couldn’t be happier for her

One young woman is in her winning season and we love to see it!

Twitter user @HlalyMagwaza took to the bluebird app to share her delight of securing a new apartment, job, and car recently.

A young Mzansi woman is winning at life after securing a new apartment, job, and car recently. Image: @HlalyMagwaza/Twitter

Source: Twitter

In the tweet she wrote:

“I woke up in my new apartment I’m on my way to my new job, in my new car. Excitement, abundance, restoration & overflow are the main themes of my life right now. I am so grateful. Winning season baby.”

The young woman’s guardian angels must be smiling upon her and achievements are enough to inspire and spur up feelings of pride in any person, young or old.

Her online friends flooded her post with sweet and thoughtful congratulatory messages.

@NduShezi reacted:

“Oh, I love this! Congratulations .”

@ennockmartZA wrote:

“All you need now is new boyfriend .”

@_yummymom responded:

“Chomi please don’t get a “new boyfriend “ that will ruin everything .”

@thandi8 said:

“Wonderful miss Magwaza! Congratulations.”

@Therokh commented:

“Praise God for your Devine Breakthrough. Please always remember all things belong to God Psalms 24:1.”

@_Mamthii reacted:

“Love to see it! ❤️.”

@Boocraze replied:

“Please take care of everything you have just built for yourself.”

Source: Briefly News