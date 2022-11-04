Dr Malinga was all smiles driving a fancy McLaren in a video he shared with his followers on TikTok

Malinga has been in the media lately for struggling financially, but things seem to be improving for the star

In true Malinga fashion, he kicked his leg out of the window and did his usual comic expressions before driving off

Dr Malinga buys a new McLaren after going through financial troubles. Image: @drmalinga/TikTok

It seems Dr Malinga has put his financial struggles behind him and is levelling up to better days. The singer posted a video on his TikTok page cruising in a McLaren and had many speculating about whether he bought the car.

His Ngiyabonga Nkosi song was playing in the background, suggesting that he thanked God for this new blessing.

After seeing his TikTok post, people rushed to his comments to remind him to pay his taxes this time and properly manage his taxes.

Dr Malinga recently managed to save his R2 million rand home thanks to donations from South Africans and celebrities.

This was after he appeared on the Podcast and Chill show and told the host MacG that the South African Revenue of Services had auctioned off some of his belongings.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Read a few comments from Mzansi below:

@michaelcuban posted:

"At least I didn't contribute a cent."

@nwabisa129 said:

"But guys, your comments are bitter. He cried, and you helped. So what is the use of reminding him about it?"

@luthando269 wrote:

"Congratulations Dr Malinga. Am happy when you are happy.❤️"

@peterdoski0 commented:

"Don't forget to pay SARS, my brother make sure everything is up to date please my man. I am happy for you."

@mwaron said:

"I'm happy for you Dr Malinga, thank you bye!"

@lindi.reeds mentioned:

"Grootman is just having fun. I do also go crazy whenever I see beautiful cars."

@treasuremnxongo wrote:

"It feels great to see our brothers happy out there. Congratulations Dr Malinga. Sunshine after a storm."

@kesebonyempofu added:

"Back with a bang Dr Malinga."

Dr Malinga saves home and clears part of R2.1 Million owed to SARS, gets candid about lessons learned

Briefly News reported that Dr Malinga has been careful to ensure that South Africans know what he did with their generous donations. The Via Orlando hitmaker detailed how much he has given to SARS to avoid losing his house.

SARS caught up to Dr Malinga, putting his entire financial situation and a desperate position. Dr Malinga's show of emotion on Podcast and Chill tugged at South Africans' heartstrings as they showed up in their masses to help the musician.

