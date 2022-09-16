Dr Malinga continues to build his life back up after his powerful interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG

Energetic performer and musician Dr Malinga has South Africa in the palm of his hand as he has cleared some of his debt with SARS thanks to fundraising from peeps

Dr Malinga can start afresh thanks to generous fans who went out of their way to help him out of his financial rut

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Dr Malinga has been careful to ensure that South Africans know what he did with their generous donations. The Via Orlando hitmaker detailed how much he has given to SARS to avoid losing his house.

Dr Malinga opened up about how we spent all the donations he received from ordinary South Africans. Image: Instagram/ @drmalinga

Source: Instagram

SARS caught up to Dr Malinga, putting his entire financial situation and a desperate position. Dr Malinga's show of emotion on Podcast and Chill tugged at South Africans' heart-strings as they showed up in their masses to help the musician.

Dr Malinga saved from SARS' wrath thanks to South Africans

Speaking to City Press, Dr Malinga acknowledged that he has been to keep his home after he owed SARS 2.1 million. The musician says he still owes SARS R400 000 that he is determined to pay off before they collect his belongings. He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“They have attached furniture, then cars, and now they were coming for my house.”

Dr Malinga says he's not only gotten cash donations but has been getting more bookings. Dr Malinga lamented that SARS should have a program where they make lessons about filing taxes more accessible instead of "just show up when it is time to collect and attach our properties.". The musicians said he would have paid if he had known and that "it was a shock" to him that he owed millions.

Netizens were delighted by Dr Malinga's good news shared by City Press on Twitter. Peeps commented that they hope this is a lesson to other artists who can avoid falling into the same trap.

@MarseillesBaby commented:

"I hope these piano kids buying R10k socks are watching."

@curringtonndhl6 commented:

"I hope you have learnt something."

@MatumainiCholo commented:

"You must be making a lot of money to owe SARS a 2.1 bar in taxes. Then the public is sometimes encouraged to donate, the public that earns nothing closer to only this tax bill."

@MarumoMashigo commented:

"I'm happy for Lingas, hope the public assist every musician whether established or upcoming this is a good thing I love it."

@_REBAONE_ commented:

"S/O to the public."

Dr Malinga celebrates getting more bookings after his sad interview with MacG

Briefly News previously reported that Dr Malinga has taken to the timeline to celebrate bagging more bookings. The singer was down and out before his candid interview on MacG's show.

He opened up about his financial struggles after SARS came after him. Mzansi has been showing him love since he pleaded for help in MacG's Podcast and Chill.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Dr Malinga revealed that he has been booked by a soccer team to perform at their Nedbank Cup game.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News