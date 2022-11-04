Tsotsi sat Terry Pheto, and eight others have been implication in fraud at the Nations Lotteries Commission

The National Prosecuting Authority seized several luxury properties, a BMW and two Ocean Basket franchises contained through fraudulent NLC grants

This comes as the Special Investigating Unit uncovered widespread fraud and corruption at the NLC

PRETORIA - The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was granted a preservation order from the North Gauteng High Court on Friday, 4 November. The order was obtained as part of an investigation into allegations of maladministration and corruption at the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

Terry Pheto and eight others have been implicated in a multimillion-rand fraud scheme to defraud the National Lotteries Commission. Image: Oupa Bopape

Internationally renowned actress Terry Pheto is one of the people implicated in looting the lotteries commission. Pheto, who starred in the Oscar-winning movie Tsotsi, is being investigated for allegedly obtaining properties using illegally acquired money from the NLC City Press reported.

The assets under preservation are linked to grants allocated by NLC, which have nothing to do with the purpose of the grants, NPA regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said. The assets include nine affluent residential properties worth R22 404 000, one BMW 420i Convertible and two Ocean Baskets franchises.

According to News24, an SUI investigation uncovered widespread fraud, corruption and theft by officials of the lotteries commission and several non-profits that applied for NLC grants. Mahanjana claims that the top officials and the NPOs conspired to defraud the NLC out of millions.

The eight other people implicated in lotto fraud include two lawyers, an accountant, a hotel group CEO and a former top boss at the NLC.

South Africans react to the developments in the Lotto probe

South Africans can't believe that Terry Pheto was implicated in fraud at the National Lotteries Commission.

Below are some reactions:

@Machile_Farmer commented:

"The irony "

@mbuspace added:

"But the 'Tsotsi' reference in the context of this story..."

@Tumelo41871817 asked:

"When is this thieving going to stop? Sies man!"

