The Special Investigating Unit revealed that the correctional services department misappropriated Covid-19 funds

The DSC used the money meant for PPE to buy flame-retardant mattresses

The SIU claimed that the department needed the mattresses but could not buy them due to budget constraints

PRETORIA - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) uncovered that the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) used Covid-19 funds to buy flame-retardant mattresses.

The SIU found that the Department of Correctional Services misappropriated Covid-19 funds to buy flame mattresses. Image: MICHELE SPATARI & RODGER BOSCH

Source: Getty Images

The funds were earmarked for purchasing personal protective equipment (PPE) at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The SIU revealed when it briefed the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services on investigations into the DCS on Tuesday, 1 November.

The SIU's investigation into DSC began when it was anonymously tipped that the DCS CFO Dzivhuluwani Ligege allocated PPE tenders amounting to more than R53 million to family and friends, TimesLIVE reported.

Regarding the misappropriation of the covid-19 fund, the SIU claimed that the DCS needed the mattress but could not procure them because of budget constraints.

The SIU added that the DCS health care committee rationalised the purchase claiming that the jails need mattresses that could be cleansed or decontaminated with liquid sanitisers. However, the mattresses purchased did not match this requirement, News24 reported.

DCS CFO Ligege has since been suspended for the allegations of awarding dodgy tender deals and is currently undergoing a disciplinary hearing.

South Africans react to the misuse of Covid-19 funds

South Africans are choosing to see the glass half full, remarking that at least the funds were used for something needed.

@Modise_Ntlou said:

"At the rate things are going, we are just thankful they didn't use it for personal enrichment...cause, wow "

@Michell08954013 added:

"Sjoe, at least they didn’t buy skinny jeans"

@SwartEtienne claimed:

"ANC looters are all over."

@IndodaEqotho commented:

"This country"

