An investigation has revealed the shocking state of Eskom and the undercover dodgy dealing at the utility

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) found that an organised crime syndicate was taking place at Eskom

Spokesperson of the SIU Kaizer Kganyago said that the happenings at the power utility were “very scary”

JOHANNESBURG - An investigation into the situation at Eskom has uncovered the shocking state of the happenings at the power utility. The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) told Parliament that Eskom’s management is cooperating with the investigation.

An investigation uncovered the dodgy dealings at Eskom. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

During the investigation, an organised crime syndicate was discovered at Eskom. SIU head Andy Mothibi said that officials developed sophisticated methods of hiding their involvement in companies that did business with the entity.

He told Parliament that the officials allegedly colluded with suppliers to deliver substandard coal to power stations.

Mothibi said part of the Modus Operandi included approaching strangers to set up sub-contractors and bank accounts through which funds were channelled.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago told SABC News that the happenings at Eskom were “very scary”. He said people were deliberately sabotaging Eskom for their benefit, including supplying lower-quality coal at a higher price.

Meanwhile, the investigation also revealed that a total of 334 employees were being investigated for conflict of interest, according to IOL.

Citizens react to the investigation:

Munzhelele Heavenly Thabelo said:

“Those behind such organised crimes should be dealt with by our law enforcement. Whoever bypasses the law of the republic should suffer the consequences of his/her actions. As for the SIU they should not just talk but make serious arrests.”

Simpson Maanda commented:

“Eskom is run by mafias, they are actually the ones tripping the generators overnight because they want the CEO to go and are resisting privatisation.”

Sisa Sisa posted:

“At this time we don’t want to hear only about what has been found but action with harsh punishment will satisfy the people of South Africa.”

Thulani Vusumuzi wrote:

“We don’t want reports but arrests. These people have been taking us for granted.”

Tshepo Lovy Jafta added:

“We don’t have load-shedding, we have planned load-shedding by greedy criminals both in the ANC, opposition political parties, and the private sector...they are all to blame.”

Eskom wins order to force its former CEO Brian Molefe to pay back pension monies, SA welcomes ruling

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Eskom can enforce an order to recover millions from its former CEO Brian Molefe. He owes the money to the power utility’s Pension and Provident Fund (EPPF).

The details were disclosed during Eskom’s briefing to Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday, 19 October.

Eskom group executive for legal and compliance Mel Govender said Molefe applied for leave to appeal, which was dismissed, News24 reported.

