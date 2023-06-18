Residents of Tshwane will start protesting against illegal foreigners living in the country from Monday morning

The mass protest is expected to last for the whole week, and disgruntled residents want the government to hear their grievances

South African citizens took to social media to discuss the scourge of illegal immigration and the pending protest

TSHWANE - Residents of the City of Tshwane plan to voice their anger in a week-long protest against undocumented foreigners living in South Africa.

Planned Tshwane protest to convene on Monday

The residents will be demonstrating on the streets for the whole of next week, and they are expecting the government to clap down on illegal immigrants.

According to SABCNews, one of the protest leaders, Given Moraba, said illegal foreigners should not have the privilege of conducting business and living in South Africa.

Moraba added that they do not pay taxes, and thus the country does not need them. He also blamed them for other social ills, including crime.

"They don’t have passports. They are illegal in SA, that’s the problem. We need our jobs back. We need our economy back. They are causing crime, we have a lot of crime in SA right now.”

SA Twitter users weigh in on the upcoming mass protest

@Xavier_Zulu stated:

"100% behind this. Even though I believe in pan-africanism but undocumented people are a problem."

@MaGasa58502989 commented:

"The animals are bloodthirsty once again."

@RobertoBandin13 wrote:

"Lol, political parties love these protests, all the failings in society, are blamed on migrants and not them or their corrupt practices."

@karabo_986 tweeted:

"It should be understood that we don't hate African brothers and sisters, we just asking them to be here legally and obey the country's rules. Come with scarce skills so that we don't fight for employment."

@Ndele43 posted:

"They're going to trash their places instead of facing Home Affairs and the government."

@Akie_______ stated:

In a leaderless state, the masses will take the front and the government won't do anything about it."

