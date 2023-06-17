Julius Malema believes the government should give the unemployed graduates R1 000 monthly stipend

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader made the statement at a Youth Day rally in Durban

South Africans reacted to Malema's statement with mixed opinions, with some saying he is campaigning for the 2024 elections

Julius Malema gave a speech at the Youth Day rally in Durban. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema celebrated Youth Day at a rally hosted at the Durban University of Technology on June 16.

Julius Malema says educated youth should be rewarded

Malema touched on the unemployment problem in the country during his speech and mentioned that unemployed graduates should get a R1 000 stipend like the R350 social relief grant (SRD).

He added that the government should pay citizens according to their educational level to combat illiteracy, reported SABCNews.

"That is the only way we are going fight poverty, that is the only way we are going to fight inequality in South Africa. Let the youth be rewarded for going to school.”

Malema said the 2024 national elections are an opportunity for the youth to fight for the country's economic freedom and urged them to register to vote.

“Don’t become complainants. You are the solution. And no one is going to come with solution everywhere. You allow this corruption to happen because on the day of voting you are drinking alcohol. There is no shebeen on the day of registration, on the day of voting.”

Citizens weigh in on the 4,9 million youth unemployed crisis in South Africa

Ashwin Dowley said:

"Sir, I have changed on you. Slowly for sure, your leadership is seen as a saviour to our beloved land. This statement is profound.

Khipheyakhe Khipha stated:

"This is bull dust. Graduates must get employment immediately after graduating. And Malema must understand a functional government must set a conducive environment for businesses to run smooth, thus create more job opportunities."

TJ Tjemza posted:

"Eish, this guy and his socialist policies. Everything is for free. This country is not going anywhere."

Tshwarelo-Rapolai Bapela mentioned:

"I have a problem with a leader encouraging the youth to depend on the government. If the government could take that R 1 000 to support local businesses that could create jobs and support so private sector to create job."

Tumelo Tumza wrote:

"It is possible. The government is wasting money on useless things and people. Salute."

Suka Pholawena added:

"Mxm he is campaigning."

