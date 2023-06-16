Paul Mashatile is set to lead the official Youth Day commemoration at Petrus Molemela stadium in Bloemfontein

The youth have said high unemployment, poverty and inequality have left little to celebrate this June 16

Mangaung residents have also criticised the government for choosing to host lavish events instead of focusing on service delivery

BLOEMFONTEIN - Deputy President Paul Mashatile has stepped up to lead the official Youth Day commemoration in Bloemfontein in lui of President Cyril Ramaphosa's peace mission to Ukraine.

While the Mangaung municipality prepares to host Mashatile and other government officials at the Petrus Molemela stadium on Friday morning, 16 June, the youth has said there is nothing to celebrate.

SA's youngsters are feeling the brunt of unemployment, inequality and poverty which has led them to criticise the government for failing to protect the interest of the youth, SABC News reported.

Mangaung residents criticise the government for state of municipality

Mangaung residents have also taken aim at the government for the dilapidated state of the municipality.

According to EWN, residents have said there is no point in hosting the Youth Day commemoration in the metro when service delivery is in shambles.

One resident said:

“Even the youth- I don’t even know what they are celebrating- where the municipality state is, I mean, it’s in shambles.”

