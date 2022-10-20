The Democratic Alliance has called on the Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula, to act swiftly and introduce new driving licence cards

The current card printing machine has been inoperational for two weeks, making it the second breakdown in less than a year

South Africans are furious at the minister for the breakdown and even called him the worst minister ever

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans might have to brace themselves for more driver's licence delays after the country's only printing machine broke down for the second time in less than a year.

The Democratic Alliance now wants the Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula, to speed up the process of introducing new driving licence cards. The party says the new cards must be fast-tracked to avoid further backlogs.

The DA also considered that the backlogs could mean citizens will not be able to renew their licences and run the risk of being fined, according to BusinessTech.

According to Xolisa Jakula, the Eastern Cape's acting Chief Director for Transport Regulations, the printing machine has not been working for at least two weeks; however, he believes the machine will be operational by the end of the week, reports MyBroadband.

The opposition party issued a statement saying the current machine is outdated and apparently the only one left in the world. When the machine broke down in November 2021, a massive backlog of 380 000 unrenewed licenses was created.

The DA offered a solution and said provinces should administrate and manage applications and issue new cards.

Here's what South Africans had to say about the card printing machine breaking down again:

@Maddond said:

"Why not digitise the system so you get a certified version on your mobile device? Users could opt into receiving physical cards if they wanted it? Less revenue collection?"

@Black_Indaba said:

"He’s failed a lot, but the machine is working, guys. He shared a clip of it."

@SelbyNhleko said:

"Mbalula is one of the most useless Ministers. Everything under him is collapsing."

@bubezi25feb1952 said:

"Fokkol, Mbalula does not have the capacity or capability to run the transport portfolio. Useless clueless incompetent ANC clown."

