Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele has spoken about the claims that Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula was booted from a Cabinet meeting

A newspaper report has been circulating on social media claiming that President Cyril Ramaphosa was tired of Mbalula's lack of participation in meetings

Phumla Williams, Cabinet spokesperson, says the claims made by the newspaper were malicious

JOHANNESBURG - Social media has been abuzz following a report that President Cyril Ramaphosa took the decision to kick out Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula from a Cabinet ministers' meeting.

The report which has been circulating on Twitter made the claim that Ramaphosa took the decision to ask Mbalula to leave the virtual meeting because he was tired of his ill-preparedness for the meetings.

Minister in the Presidency Mondile Gungubele says Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalua was not asked to leave a Cabinet meeting. Image: GCIS/Flickr

A screenshot from the newspaper article by the Sunday Independent report went on to say Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan was one of the ministers who complained to the President about Mbalula's conduct during meetings.

The report stated that Mbalula was a repeat offender at these Cabinet meetings and rarely participated or read the memos in advance. A source allegedly told the newspaper that Mbalula's schedule makes it difficult for him to read in advance.

In light of the report, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele has rubbished the claims made in the newspaper article and says Mbalula was never kicked out, reports News24. Gungulele stated that the allegations were completely unfounded.

Phumla Williams, Cabinet spokesperson added that the claims made by the Sunday Independent were unjust and malicious.

Williams also stated that Cabinet meetings are confidential and leaking information undermines the Cabinet adding that Minister in the Presidency is the only person that discloses to the public the decisions made in such meetings.

"Any unauthorised or premature disclosure of Cabinet meetings or information undermines the collective responsibility of the Cabinet," said Williams.

AfriForum demands that Fikile Mbalula face prosecution for corruption

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that AfriForum has written to the PPA (National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate) requesting clarity on whether Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula will face prosecution.

The group believes that Mbalula should be prosecuted for corruption related to the money he was given to repay the department.

Criminal charges were laid against Mbalula by AfriForum in August 2019 for money laundering and corruption when Mbalula was the minister of sport.

