Afriforum Demands That Fikile Mbalula Face Prosecution for Corruption

Afriforum wants Fikile Mbalula to face prosecution for criminal charges the civil rights group lodged in August 2019

The charges relate to an allegedly corrupt relationship between Mbaulula and the Dockrat-family

Mbalula allegedly benefited from the supply of sports equipment when he was the minister of sport

PRETORIA - Afriforum has written to the PPA (National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate) requesting clarity on whether Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula will face prosecution.

The group believes that Mbalula should be prosecuted for corruption related to the money he was given to repay the department.

Criminal charges were laid against Mbalula by Afriforum in August 2019 for money laundering and corruption when Mbalula was the minister of sport.

This was in relation to the supply of sports products sourced from the Dockrat-family that allegedly facilitated Mbalula being gifted between R300 000 to R680 000 for his family's trip to Dubai.

“It has now been three years since these criminal charges were laid. The prosecution’s constant excuses that the investigation is still ongoing, can therefore no longer be accepted, especially since the PP’s report contains all the facts and even the names of the witnesses, as well as identifying the service provider,” says adv. Gerrie Nel, Head of AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit.

