Herman Mashaba, the leader of ActionSA, has lambasted Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula for a cryptic post he made over the weekend

Mbalula posted that he had just landed in Ukraine, however, it was evident on Monday that Mbalula was still in Mzansi

Social media users were unimpressed with Mbalula's tweet and some people found him arrogant for not wanting to explain what he meant by his post

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba is not impressed with the Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula for his tweet about Ukraine over the weekend.

Mbalula posted on his Twitter page that he had just landed in Ukraine while the country is being ravaged by war after Russian troops invaded the country, however, on Monday, 7 March, it was evident that Mbalula was still in South Africa despite what his tweet said.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has criticised the Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula for his "shameful" tweet about landing in Ukraine. Image: Sharon Seretlo & Papi Morake

Mbalula was quizzed about the tweet and refused to explain or provide any context to the tweet while he was conducting oversight visits at a number of DLTCs in Gauteng on Monday, reports TimesLIVE.

Mashaba found Mbalula's tweet quite shameful and asked if the war in Ukraine is a joke to the Minister of Transport.

The post:

South Africans weigh on Mbalula's tweet

@Truewayfarer said:

".Dear Mbaks @MbalulaFikile maybe we should get a social media coordinator to do your PR, my brother."

@AswegenElvera said:

"That tweet went viral all over the world! When they shut our country because of Omnicorn our country was upset. But how can the rest of the world take South Africa seriously when tweets like that are made like that."

@AswegenElvera said:

"I was defending South Africa this weekend! This tweet upset so many countries! I was saying that our country is not like this at all. That we have a beautiful country with beautiful people. So many countries were shocked!"

@SACountryweLOVE said:

"Terrible shame that such people call themselves a leader. Shocking. No morals."

@dawncatdavis said:

"It is shameful what he did. Disgusting and very disrespectful."

