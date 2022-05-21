President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa to pull the plug on the planned R22 million flagpole

The president told the Black Business Council that the government listened to the people and cancelled the project

Initially, Mthethwa had defended the project but later conceded that the cost was too high in the current economic climate

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa to pull the plug on the R22 million flagpole that was to be erected in Freedom Park in Pretoria.

The 100m flagpole received widespread criticism from the public when the cost of the project was revealed. Initially, Mthethwa had dug in his heels and defended the flagpole claiming that it would prompt social cohesion.

President Cyril Ramaphosa told South Africans that the government had heard them and had acted. He ordered the cancellation of the R22m flagpole project. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

However, Ramaphosa cancelled the project and told the Black Business Council Summit that the citizens were not happy with the project and that the government has learned to listen to the people.

The president said that Mthethwa had initially said that the project was a great initiative but conceded that the cost was too high and shelved the idea until the economy was in a better position to afford it according to SABC News.

Briefly News asked South Africans what they thought about Ramaphosa's decision to cancel the flagpole project.

South Africa tells Mthetwa that R22m flagpole was a bad idea

Mthethwa faced the wrath of thousands of South Africans who were dead-set against the government spending over R22 million on a 100m flagpole.

IOL reported that the Arts and Culture Minister was fiercely criticised for his proposed flagpole project while the economy was struggling to recover from the pandemic and deal with the global economic situation caused by the war in Ukraine.

