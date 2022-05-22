Former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize thinks he has what it takes to become the next president of the African National Congress

He received the support of traditional leaders at a gathering at Pietermaritzburg where he promised to serve the people

Mkhize has said that there are a number of politicians and journalists who are conducting a smear campaign designed to discredit him as a leader

DURBAN - Former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize wants to take over at the helm of the ANC and has expressed his desire to become the ruling party's next president.

However, in order for him to have a chance the ANC's branches will have to nominate him. The national elective conference is drawing nearer.

Mkhize told a group of Amabutho and Izinduna promised to dedicate himself to the party and its structures if he were to become president at the conference in December.

He suggested that some political leaders in the ANC were working with private companies and journalists in a concerted effort to drag his name through the mud according to EWN.

Mkhize elaborated that he was constantly being asked suspicious questions by the media. He explained that he was being asked about political violence in the 90s in Richmond and tenders connected to controversial circumcision programmes according to IOL.

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the former minister of health Zweli Mkhize has been dragged into another scandal which is being probed by the Special Investigating Unit.

Mkhize was named in connection with a tender that skyrocketed from R3.5 million to R114 million.

An investigation revealed that an irregular contract was awarded to Universal Security Services (USS) for the running of forensic risk services, Operation Unembeza by the provincial treasury, News24 reported. The investigation conducted by the SIU was completed in February last year and disclosed that the irregularities were noted in 2007.

At the time of the scandal, Mkhize held the position of KwaZulu-Natal Finance and Economic Development MEC. An SIU investigator signed an affidavit that stated the former head of KZN treasury Sipho Shabalala drafted a letter to Mkhize to motivate Operation Unembeza to be implemented throughout the departments in the provincial government. According to The Citizen, it is unclear if Mkhize replied to Shabalala’s letter.

