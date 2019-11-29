Paul Shipokosa Mashatile's biography: age, education, qualifications

Paul Mashatile is the former Gauteng premier. The leader has been active in politics from his early years while in school. In his political career, he has held various administrative roles. He is currently serving as the 9th Deputy President of South Africa. He also became the Deputy President of the African National Congress party.

No doubt, Mashatile is a common household name in South African politics. He is among the group of politicians who helped liberate South Africa from colonial struggles. During his student years at Alexandra High School, he co-founded the Alexandra Youth Congress, which saw him elected as its first leader.

Full name Paul Shipokosa Mashatile Gender Female Date of birth 21 October 1961 Age 61 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Gerhardsville, Pretoria, Gauteng, South Africa Current residence South Africa Nationality South African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Marital status Married Partner Hlumile Mjongile Children 4 Father Bishop Diamond Nyangeni Mother Mirriam Nomvula Mashatile Siblings 8 School Paradise Bend Primary School and Alexandra High School University University of London Profession Politician Net worth $4 million

Paul Mashatile's biography

The politician was born on 21 October 1961 in Geraldsvile, Pretoria, South Africa. Paul Mashatile was born to Marriam Nomvula Mashatile and Bishop Diamond Nyangeni.

His family lived on the farm, where his father worked as a priest. His mother worked as a housekeeper and also sold veggies and other household products on the side.

While assisting their mother in her modest business, he and his seven siblings polished their entrepreneurial talents and developed a strong work ethic.

Later, the family relocated to Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, where his father maintained his ministry until he was promoted to Bishop of East Hethlon Church, a position he held until his death in 2011 at the age of 82. His mother ran her modest business till her death in 2020, also at the age of 82.

How old is Paul Mashatile?

As of 2023, Paul Mashatile's age is 61 years. His zodiac sign is Libra.

What is Paul Mashatile's home language?

Paul Mashatile's tribe is not known. However, while serving in the Arts and Culture docket, Paul encouraged all South Africans to embrace their mother tongue languages. He urged parents to teach and encourage their kids to use their home language.

According to him, using his mother tongue was to help promote nation-building and social cohesion. Further, he added that the use of the mother tongue often helped preserve and develop a country's tangible and intangible heritage.

Paul Mashatile's educational background

Paul Mashatile attended Paradise Bend Primary School in Diepsloot. He later joined Alexandra High School. The school is located in Gauteng, South Africa. Further, he pursued his higher education at the University of London.

He attained a post-graduate Diploma in Economic Principles from the institution. Mashatile was a member of the Congress of South African Students (COSAS) during his high school years.

Later in 1983, he co-founded the Alexandra Youth Congress (AYO) in 1983. The group was campaigning against apartheid, which was common in the country.

At the age of 23, he was elected as the Assistant General Secretary of the United Democratic Front (UDF). His role in UDF, COSAS, and AYO shaped his leadership skills to become the competent leader he is today.

Political career

Paul has always had an eye for politics from a young age. Thus, his political interests started way back when he was a student.

Between 1985 and 1991, he was the General Secretary of the United Democratic Front (UDF). It was during his reign in the UDF that he participated in the famous 18–day hunger nationwide strike.

Before exiting his role in the UDF in 1991, he was also appointed to serve on the Interim Leadership Group of the ANC in the PWV region (Pretoria-Witwatersrand-Vereeniging). He served the area for three years under the leadership of the former president, Kgalema Motlanthe.

Between 1992 and 1996, he served in three positions: secretary of the South African Communist Party, provincial secretary for the National Executive Committee, and Leader of the House Gauteng Legislature. However, his role in the South African Communist Party lasted until 2010.

In 1996, he was appointed Gauteng's MEC for Transport and Public Works. The post attracted other minor positions in the provincial government that lasted until 2008. The posts are as follows; Safety for one year, Housing for five years, and Finance and Economic Affairs for four years.

Between 7th October 2008 and 6th May 2009, Paul was the Premier of Gauteng, a position that significantly boosted his career. He left the position to join the Ministry of Arts and Culture again on 1st November 2010. He was in office for approximately four years before his term expired.

Paul Mashatile's qualifications and experience in politics and administrative duties are the main reason he is currently serving under the administration of President Cyril Ramaphosa. The leader is serving as the Deputy President of South Africa. He assumed office on March 2023.

Below is a summary table of Paul Mashatile's previous offices.

Year Role 2008–2009 Premier of Gauteng 2010–2014 Minister of Arts and Culture 2012 Bid for ANC Treasury 2017–2022 ANC Treasurer General 2022– to date ANC Deputy President

Who is the leader of the African National Congress?

The leader of the African National Congress (ANC) is Cyril Ramaphosa. He is currently serving as the fifth democratically elected president of South Africa.

What is Paul Mashatile's net worth?

According to Gh Base, the South African politician's net worth is alleged to be $4 million. He has amassed his income through his political career.

Paul Mashatile's wife and children

The politician married Manzi Ellen Mashatile, born on 15 June 1964 in Alexandra Township, Johannesburg. Manzi Mashatile passed on after a long illness.

Who is Manzi Mashatile?

Manzi was an entrepreneur who established her beauty salon business in the vibrant area of Rosebank. Before that, she worked at Giovanni Battista Hair Care located in Killarney Mall and held a managerial position at Edgars in their Balfour Park store.

Later, she set up her own beauty salon known as "Bontlelicious" with her daughter Palesa.

Who is Paul Mashatile's current wife?

Paul Mashatile's new wife is Humile Mjongile, a widow of the late former ANC Western Cape secretary Songezo Mjongile. The couple reportedly tied the knot in a traditional ceremony.

How many children does Paul Mashatile have?

Paul is a father of 4 kids, Thabiso, Tinyiko, Ayanda and Palesa Mashatile, from his first marriage to his late wife. He also has two grandchildren, Bontle and Manzi-Zama.

Fast facts

Here are interesting facts about Paul Mashatile.

He was born during the apartheid regime and mowed innocent citizens.

He is the third born in a family of eight children.

He was appointed secretary of the church and a Sunday school teacher.

He spent more than four years in prison.

He registered to study for a BA in Law with UNISA, but he was unable to complete it.

He was once a gym instructor.

He is the Chairperson of the Vincent Tshabalala Education Trust.

Indeed, Paul Mashatile has not only earned him a name but also improved South African politics. He has held numerous administrative roles since he joined the political arena. His competence and skills have proven effective in all the positions he has held. Judging from his achievements, Mashatile is a force to reckon with.

