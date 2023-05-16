Get to know Christian Holmes IV, Elizabeth Holmes' father

Meet Christian Holmes IV, father to fraudster Elizabeth Holmes. His daughter's crimes have created an interest in her immediate family and her entire lineage. The history behind Christian's family name inspired his now disgraced daughter.

From the left, Christian, Noel, Elizabeth and Billy Evans were on their way to court on 17 March 2023. Photo: Philip Pacheco

From being the world's youngest self-made female billionaire to being sentenced to 11 years in prison for fraud charges, Elizabeth Holmes' rise and fall was heavily publicised. Through it all, her parents have been by her side.

Christian Holmes IV's profile summary and bio

Full name Christian Rasmus Holmes IV Date of birth 1 February 1946 Age 77 years old (as of May 2023) Birth sign Aquarius Gender Male Place of birth United States Current residence Washington, DC, United States Nationality American Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Noel Anne Daoust Children Elizabeth Anne Holmes Christian Holmes V Profession Senior Advisor at The Boston Consulting Group Known for Enron accounting scandal

Christian Holmes IV's age

Christian was born in the United States on 1 February 1946 and is 77 years old as of May 2023. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Christian Holmes IV's net worth

It is alleged that Christian's net worth is between $5 - $10 million. Over the years, he has held executive positions in business, government, NGO, and academia.

Christian Holmes IV's wife

He is married to Noel Anne Daoust. She was born on 21 January 1950 and is 73 years old as of May 2023. They have been married since 6 September 1975.

Elizabeth, with her mother Noel, attended a court hearing. Photo: Nic Coury

Noel was a congressional staffer before giving birth to her first child. She became a foreign policy and defence aide on Capitol Hill. From 2007-2010 she worked for former Rep. Jack Murtha as a staff assistant first and then as assistant to Rep. Murtha on the House Appropriations Committee.

From May 2010 to June 30, the mother of Elizabeth Homes was Senior Legislative Assistant, and until 2013, she was Legislative Director, both positions for former Rep. Mark Critz.

Christian Holmes IV's parents

There is a rich history behind the Holmes family name and the men, but not much has been documented about the wives. Christian's great-grandfather, Dr Christian Rasmus Holmes, married Bettie Fleischmann, the heiress of the Fleischmann Yeast empire.

This marriage gave his name both status and wealth. The doctor had his notoriety as a surgeon and helped establish the Cincinnati General Hospital and the University of Cincinnati Medical School.

Capt Christian R. Holmes II led the second generation. He served in World War I. He was one of the first recipients of the Distinguished Service Cross. He bought and developed the Coconut Islands and was known to host extravagant parties.

The escapades of the third generation were not as well recorded as the first two. It is noted that Elizabeth's father blamed his father and grandfather for squandering away the family fortune on excessive drinking and multiple marriages.

Christian Holmes IV's children

He has two children with his wife Noel, Elizabeth, the eldest and Christian V, his son.

Elizabeth Anne

Elizabeth is the founder of the company Real-Time Cures, which she later renamed Theranos. She dropped out of Stanford to focus solely on her company and used her education funds as seed money.

A 19-year-old Elizabeth at the Theranos headquarters. Photo: Karl Mondon

She first went into medicine like her great-great-grandfather but found she was scared of needles. Her fear is what inspired her to start her company. Elizabeth's business idea was that her company could run tests using a finger prink instead of collecting blood samples using needles. She managed to secure almost $700 million in capital from investors.

Her tenure as CEO was described in a bad light. From asinine work hours and tracking employees' movements to having security guards escort visitors, all to prevent company secrets from being leaked.

Her house of cards started falling in March 2018 when she was charged with fraud. She had a lengthy trial, was found guilty of wire fraud and was sentenced to over 11 years in prison.

Christian Holmes V

Elizabeth's younger brother has managed to keep a private life during her trial and after the sentencing.

According to reports, in 2011, he was hired by his sister to work at Theranos even though he was not qualified and had no background in medicine. He recruited his Duke University fraternity brothers to join the company. Christian and his friends were dubbed the "Frat Pack and "Therabros". He avoided fraud charges and has been under the radar since.

What does Billy Evans do for a living?

Billy is Elizabeth's husband, and he comes from a wealthy family. His grandparents reportedly founded the Evans Hotel Group that his parents now run. Billy inherited Evans Garage from his father, a private event space and museum of vintage cars.

Elizabeth and her boyfriend, Billy Evans. Photo: Philip Pacheco

Who is Elizabeth Holmes's father?

Her father is Christian Holmes IV. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is currently the senior advisor to The Boston Consulting Group.

How many kids does Elizabeth Holmes have?

Elizabeth has two children, a boy and a girl. Her first, William, was born on 10 July 2021. She gave birth to her daughter, Invicta, in February 2023. She shares both children with her husband, Billy Evans.

Did Elizabeth's dad work for Enron?

He was Vice President, but it is unclear which sector he oversaw. He was laid off when the company collapsed in 2001 and filed for bankruptcy after defrauding investors. He was not officially implicated and denied having any knowledge of the fraudulent crimes.

How many years was Elizabeth Holmes convicted?

She was found guilty of defrauding investors, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud on 3 January 2022. She was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Christian Holmes IV has remained at his daughter's side, even as she faces an 11-year sentence behind bars. Once the beacon of hope in returning honour to the Holmes name, Elizabeth has managed to follow in the footsteps of her grandfather and great-grandfather in doing the opposite.

