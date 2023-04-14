Who is the ex-wife of Stephen K. Bannon, Diane Clohesy?

Diane Clohesy is an Irish-American producer, social media manager, activist, and former model. She is best recognized as the third wife of American media executive and political strategist Stephen Kevin Bannon. The couple was married for about three years, from 2006 to 2009, and remained in touch after their divorce. Where is Diane Clohesy today?

Steve Bannon was the CEO of Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. He later became one of the most powerful men in the world when he served as the Chief Strategist and Senior Counselor in Donald Trump's Presidential Cabinet from January 2017 until his resignation in 2017. Steve previously worked as an investment banker and has produced several Hollywood films and documentaries.

Diane Clohesy's profiles summary and bio

Full name Diane Clohesy Year of birth 1970 Age Around 53 years in 2023 Place of birth Castletroy, Limerick, Ireland Current residence United States Nationality Irish American Ethnicity Irish Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Media executive and political strategist Steve Bannon (2006 to 2009) Siblings Brother Declan Education Fashion Institute of Technology (Marketing) Profession Producer, former model, and social media manager Known for Being the third wife of Steve Bannon

How old is Diane Clohesy?

The former model Diane Clohesy (aged around 53 years old as of 2023) was born in 1970, but her exact date of birth is unknown.

Diane Clohesy's nationality

Clohesy holds Irish American nationality. She was born and raised in Castletroy, a suburb of Limerick, Ireland. She moved to the United States in the early 1990s to further her studies. At 24, she enrolled at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York to study marketing and graduated in 1998. Diane has a brother called Declan, and her family resides in Limerick, Ireland.

Diane Clohesy's ex-husband

Clohesy's ex-husband is American media executive Steve Bannon. The former couple married from 2006 to 2009 and had no children together. They reportedly met in the late 1990s in New York and started living together in Laguna Beach, California, in 1999. They relocated to Miami, Florida, around 2003 and later settled in Manhattan.

Diane Clohesy and Stephen K Bannon sold their Florida home in 2008 and ended their marriage a few months later. After their divorce was finalized in 2009, they continued to work together on several projects, and Bannon was paying her house rent in Florida until around 2016.

Diane Clohesy's occupation

Clohesy worked as a model in her home city Limerick and even represented her county in the 1990 Rose of Tralee (an international festival celebrated by the Irish community). She was represented by agent Celia Holman Lee, who later revealed that Diane was a beautiful lady with a huge personality. The two lost contact when Diane moved to the US.

She is a contributor and a social media manager of the far-right website Breitbart News. Diane worked alongside Steve Bannon in the Occupy Unmasked documentary (2012) as the assistant producer and social media supervisor. She was also an associate producer in several Bannon documentaries, including District of Corruption (2012) and The Undefeated (2011).

Who is Steve Bannon?

Steve Bannon is widely known for his close ties with Donald Trump and was instrumental in his rise to power in 2016. He served in Trump's administration as the Chief Strategist and Senior Counselor in 2017 but resigned after about eight months.

Steve served in the US Navy for seven years until the early 1980s. He was later employed as an investment banker before venturing into filmmaking in Hollywood in 1991. Bannon co-founded the far-right news website Breitbart News in 2007 and has been involved in various business ventures around the US.

How old is Steve Bannon today?

The former White House Chief Strategist was born on 27th November 1953 in Norfolk, Virginia, United States. He is 69 years old in 2023, and his zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

How tall is Steve Bannon?

The media executive stands at 6 feet (1.83 m) tall. He weighs approximately 75 kg and has blue eyes.

What is Steve Bannon's net worth today?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bannon has an estimated net worth of $20 million in 2023. His fortune comes from his career in politics, media, business, and filmmaking.

Who are Steve Bannon's siblings?

The media executive has five siblings: producer Mary Beth Meredith, Michael Bannon, Sharon Rosenstock, Martin J. Bannon III, and producer Chris Bannon. Steve Bannon has Irish and German ethnic roots.

How many wives has Steve Bannon had?

Steve was in two marriages before meeting Diane Clohesy. He was married to his first wife, Cathleen Suzanne Houff, in the 1980s, and they had one daughter born in 1988. He later married Mary Louise Piccard, a former investment banker, in April 1995, and they welcomed twin daughters the same year but went their separate ways in 1997.

How old is Maureen Bannon?

Steve Bannon's firstborn, Maureen, was born in 1988 and is around 35 years old in 2023. She is an alumnus of the United States Military Academy and served in Iraq in 2011. Maureen plays volleyball.

Diane Clohesy's ex-husband, Steve Bannon, has continued to support her despite the end of their marriage in 2009. Diane's brother Declan told New Times in 2017 that Bannon had helped his sister emotionally and financially when she was struggling with substance abuse and mental illness.

