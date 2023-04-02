CNN journalist, Clarissa Ward's net worth, age, husband, salary, career

One of the leading international reporters for CNN is Clarissa Ward. The correspondent, based in London, has worked for Fox, CBS, and ABC. She has been reporting from the front lines for over 15 years and has received various honours. What is Clarissa Ward's net worth?

The CNN journalist will be 43 years old in 2023. Photo: Arnold Jerocki

Source: Getty Images

The acclaimed novelist and journalist has won numerous accolades for her work in the news industry. The CNN correspondent has a distinguished career and has worked with some of the most prestigious media outlets in the world; this article is about her net worth.

Clarissa Ward's profile and bio summary

Full name Clarissa Ward Gender Female Date of birth January 31 1980 Age 43 years (2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth London, England Nationality American Ethnicity British American Languages English, French, Italian, Russian, Arabic, Spanish, Mandarin Chinese Years active 2003-present Marital status Married Spouse Philipp von Bernstorff Children 2 Instagram account clarissawardcnn Facebook account ClarissaWardCNN Twitter clarissaward Eye colour Light Blue Hair colour Blonde Alma mater Yale University

How old is Clarissa Ward?

Clarissa Ward (aged 43 as of 2023) was born on 31 January 1980. She grew up in both London and New York.

Clarissa Ward's height

The media figure has received numerous honours for her reporting, which includes nine Emmy Awards. Photo: Arnold Jerocki

Source: Getty Images

The journalist is 5 feet 11 inches tall; she is a British American and has grey eyes and blonde hair.

Who is Clarissa Ward's father?

Clarissa Ward's parents have British and American ancestry. The journalist was born to a British father and an American mother and has British-American ethnicity. Rodney Ward, her father, was a Hong Kong-based investment banker, and her mother is an interior designer.

She attended the boarding schools Wycombe Abbey and Godstowe in England. Ward later enrolled at Yale University and earned her BA degree in 2002. Middlebury College in Vermont awarded her an honorary degree in 2013.

Career

In 2003, Clarrisa started working for Fox News as a desk assistant. Later, she advanced to the position of international desk assistant. She later joined other media houses and then CNN.

Who is the senior international correspondent for CNN?

After working for several years at CBS News, the skilled reporter joined the Cable News Network. Clarissa's arrival was announced in September 2015, and three years later, she rose through the ranks to become a foreign correspondent. She was one of the first journalists from the West to cover life in Afghanistan's Taliban-controlled territories in 2019.

In addition to being a reporter, Ward is the author of the book titled: On Many Fronts: The Education of a Journalist. It is the enduring tale of one great journalist, the gravity and the hardships of a life spent reporting in a changing world.

Clarissa Ward's net worth and salary

Clarissa is believed to earn $200,000 yearly as a foreign correspondent. She is worth $1 million, and this wealth is from her role as a senior correspondent. The renowned journalist has also invested in the stock market as well as in a variety of media companies.

Clarissa Ward's awards

The CNN correspondent has received numerous honours. These include the following.

David Kaplan award from the Overseas Press Club

The Excellence in International Reporting award from the International Center for Journalists

Two George Foster Peabody awards

Alfred I. du Pont-Columbia University award

Awards for distinguished journalism from Edward R. Murrow

Radio and Television Correspondents' Association award

Fourth Estate award

Who is Clarissa Ward's husband?

Clarissa Ward's husband is Philipp von Bernstorff. The two met in Moscow, Russia, in 2007 and exchanged vows in November 2016 in Chelsea Old Town Hall in London. Philipp von Bernstorff is a businessman.

Clarissa is married to Philipp, and the couple lives in London with their two sons. Photo: clarissawardcnn on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Does Clarissa Ward have a family?

As of 2023, the reporter and her husband have two sons, Ezra Albrecht (5) and Caspar Hugo (3).

Where does Clarissa Ward live?

The multi-award-winning chief international correspondent for CNN is based in London. Her international assignments allow her to live in many other countries, especially the middle east.

Clarissa Ward's net worth throughout her professional life can be attributed to her strict and determined approach to reporting. As a highly sought-after media figure, she has raised the bar in journalism and became a chief foreign correspondent. She has a penchant for comparative literature, which contributes to her wealth.

