Who is CNN anchor Leopold Stanislaus Stokowski Anderson Cooper's brother?

Leopold Stanislaus Stokowski is known around the world for his outstanding involvement in various businesses. He conducts landscaping in London and New York. He continues to have an advantage in high-end commercial transactions thanks to his dedication and contributions to the sector.

Leopold Stanislaus Stokowski and Anderson Cooper. Photo: @DebordianGuy, @boocame22 on Twitter (modified by author)

Leopold Stanislaus "Stan" Stokowski came to the limelight for being Anderson Cooper's brother. Anderson is an American broadcast journalist and political commentator from the Vanderbilt family. He serves as the main anchor on the CNN news program Anderson Cooper 360°.

Full name Leopold Stanislaus Stokowski Gender Male Date of birth 2nd of August 1950 Age 72 years (As of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Ethnicity Caucasian Nationality American Height 5 feet and 8 inches Weight 68 kilograms Hair colour Grey Eye colour Hazel Mother Gloria Vanderbilt Father Leopold Anthony Stokowski Maternal grandparents Reginald Claypoole Vanderbilt and Gloria Morgan Paternal grandparents Kopernik Joseph Boleslaw Stokowski and Annie-Marion Siblings Christopher, Noel, Johan, Leif, and Christine, Noel, Johan, Leif, Christine, Anderson Hays Cooper and Carter Vanderbilt Cooper Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Married Spouse Emily Goldstein Children Aurora and Abra Occupation Entrepreneur

How old is Leopold Stanislaus Stokowski?

He was born on the 2nd of August 1950. As of 2023, Leopold Stanislaus Stokowski's age is 72 years. His star sign is Leo.

Who are Leopold Stanislaus Stokowski's parents?

Stan was born to Leopold Anthony Stokowski and Gloria Laura Vanderbilt. Anthony was a conductor from Britain. He is most remembered for his lengthy relationship with the Philadelphia Orchestra and his participation with that ensemble in the Disney film Fantasia. He was one of the most prominent conductors of the early and mid-20th centuries.

British conductor Leopold Anthony. Photo: Evening Standard

His mother, Gloria, was an American artist, author, actress, fashion designer, heiress, and socialite. Gloria and Anthony married on the 21st of April, 1945. She was 21 years old, while Anthony was 42 years. They had another child called Christopher, born in 1952. The pair divorced on the 29th of October 1955. Anderson Cooper's brother Christopher is a musician like his father.

Leopold Stanislaus Stokowski's siblings

Stan only has one brother, but he also has several other step-siblings from both his paternal and maternal sides. His father, Anthony, had been married twice before meeting Gloria.

Leopold Stokowski's children are four in total. His first wife was Olga Samaroff, an American concert pianist. They were married from the 24th of April 1911 until their divorce on the 30th of July 1923. They had one child, an actress named Sonya Maria Noel Stokowski, born on the 24th of December, 1921, who later moved to the US with her husband Willem Thorbecke and their four children, Noel, Johan, Leif, and Christine.

Leopold then married Evangeline Love Brewster Johnson, an artist and aviator, from 11 January 1926 to 2 December 1937. She was a Johnson & Johnson heiress. They had two daughters called, Gloria Luba and Andrea Sadja.

Gloria, on the other hand, had been married four times. She was first married to Pat DiCicco, an agent for actors and an alleged mobster, at the age of 17, right after she moved to Hollywood. They never had children together and got divorced in 1945.

In April of the same year, within weeks of divorcing DiCicco was when she married Leopold Anthony. They had two sons together. The marriage ended in 1955.

Vanderbilt's third marriage was to the director Sidney Lumet. She was the second of his four wives. They divorced in August 1963 after getting married on August 28, 1956. They did not have any kids together.

Anderson Cooper attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 11, 2022, in New York City. Photo by Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Vanderbilt married Wyatt Emory Cooper, a writer, on the 24th of December 1963. The 15-year marriage came to an end when he passed away in 1978 while having open heart surgery. They had two sons: Anderson Hays Cooper (born June 3, 1967), a CNN news anchor, and Carter Vanderbilt Cooper (born January 27, 1965; died July 22, 1988), who committed suicide at age 23.

What happened to Leopold Stokowski?

Anthony passed away at the age of 95 on the 13th of September 1977, in Nether Wallop, Hampshire, from a heart attack.

How much is Leopold Stanislaus Stokowski's net worth?

According to sources, their estranged brother Christopher did not bank any of Gloria's expensive mansions. One of the things in Leopold Stanislaus Stokowski's inheritance was a co-op located at 30 Beekman Place in Manhattan. Although his actual net worth is unknown, it is assumed to be in the eight figures.

What happened to Gloria Vanderbilts other sons?

Christopher has been estranged from his family for almost four decades, and his brother Stan is a successful businessman. His other half-brothers include Carter Vanderbilt and Anderson Hays Cooper, a CNN news anchor.

What happened to Gloria Vanderbilt's son Stanley?

Stan remains to be an entrepreneur after inheriting various businesses from his parents. He, however, has maintained a low profile and is not seen in public.

How old was Gloria Vanderbilt when she had Anderson Cooper?

Anderson Cooper was born on the 3rd of June 1967. His mother, Gloria, was 43 years of age.

Who is Leopold Stanislaus Stokowski's wife?

The entrepreneur married Emily Goldstein. They have two daughters, namely Aurora and Abra.

Leopold Stanislaus Stokowski remains out of the limelight. He is rarely seen together with his famous step-brother Anderson Cooper.

