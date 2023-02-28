Bradley Martyn's net worth, age, height, girlfriend, occupation, profiles

What is Bradley Martyn known for? Bradley Martyn is a YouTuber, physique competitor, social media star, and fitness guru from the United States. He co-founded Zoo Culture gym and has a fitness program called MBFit. His YouTube channel has earned over 3 million subscribers, where he posts motivational videos, workout tips, and Q&As. So, what is Bradley Martyn's net worth?

As a YouTuber, Bradley shares training, nutrition, and supplementing tips to help his followers stay fit. Photo: @martyn (modified by author)

The Rawgear podcast runner from America has accumulated a high fan following with his fitness journey that he usually shares on his channel. Bradley is an expert bodybuilder who guides youngsters in bodybuilding challenges. Following this immense success, fans have been curious about Bradley Martyn's net worth, family, and whereabouts.

Bradley Martyn's profile & bio

Real name Bradley Martyn Date of birth 22 May 1989 Age 33 years old (As of 2023) Birthplace Los Angeles, California, U.S. Birth sign Gemini Profession Fitness coach, Bodybuilder, and YouTuber Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight College California State University Marital status Unmarried Height 6 feet 3 inches Weight 106 kg Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Net worth $2 Million Social media Instagram, Twitter

How old is Bradley Martyn?

The American celebrity was born on May 22, 1989, in Winnetka, Los Angeles, California, United States of America. Thus, Bradley Martyn's age is 33 years as of 2023. His nationality is American; he belongs to the white ethnic group and follows the Christian religion.

Bradley Martyn's education

He attended a local school in his hometown for his early education. Later, he enrolled at Skyline College in 2009, pursuing a one-year course. Later, he attended California State University and graduated in 2011 with a degree in business management.

Who is Bradley Martyn's girlfriend?

In 2016, rumours surfaced that Bradley was dating Robin Gallant. However, he denied the allegations. In 2017, Martyn shared a video with a girl named Nikki Blackletter, but he never confirmed whether they were dating. In September 2021, he posted a picture with fitness influencer Noelle Leyva standing in Disneyland.

What happened to Bradley Martyn's dad?

His father's name is Micheal G. Martyn, and he took his life by hanging himself when Bradley was six years old. He was left under the care of his mother. He has a younger brother.

Martyn grew up without the care and affection of a father, but that did not deter him from achieving the prosperity and fame he now enjoys.

In May 2017, he co-founded a gym called Zoo Culture in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @martyn (modified by author)

Bradley Martyn's career

In January, Martyn started his professional career as a fitness coach at BMFit. In March 2015, he founded his fitness apparel brand Rawgear, selling t-shirts, shorts, lifting gear, e-books, and more.

In September 2017, he founded a supplement company called Origin Supplements based in Los Angeles. In September 2019, he joined Regenics as a branding director.

Bradley Martyn's YouTube channel

He joined YouTube on August 20, 2014, and posted fitness and workout-related videos. He is dedicated to sharing training, nutrition, and supplementing tips to help his followers stay fit.

On the channel, some of his videos include himself helping FouseyTUBE on a Weight Loss Journey. He has also trained model Sommer Ray.

Bradley Martyn's podcast

Besides his primary YouTube channel, he runs Bradley Marty's Culture Cast, where he posts video podcasts every Thursday. He opened the channel on September 19, 2017, and has over $3 million views on his videos. In 2019, he created one more YouTube channel called Life of Bradley Martyn, where he shares lifestyle videos.

Bradley co-founded Zoo Culture gym and has a fitness program called MBFit. Photo: @martyn (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bradley Martyn's gym

Bradley started going to the gym at 15 and began his online fitness program in January 2006. However, it was until 2014 that he truly began to receive prominence in the fitness industry. In July 2012, he founded and became the CEO of AlphaCre8tivedesigns.

In May 2017, he co-founded a gym called Zoo Culture in Los Angeles, California. Bradley also has his line of supplements called Origin Supplements.

Bodybuilding competitions

As a bodybuilder, Martyn competed in the 2011 NPC Southern California Championships grabbing 1st position. He then garnered the second position in the 2011 NPC USA Championships. In 2013, he got his first position in NPC Phil Health Classic. Lastly, he competed in the 2013 NPC USA Champions when he reached the 8th position.

Bradley Martyn's movies and TV shows

Getting success in his career as a fitness expert, Bradley tried his hand at acting. Below are some of the movies and TV shows he featured in:

2016: Boo! A Madea Halloween

2017: Boo 2! A Madea Halloween

2019: Coded Court

Caught the Series

What is Bradley Martyn's height & weight?

The fitness expert measures 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs roughly 106 kg. He has dark brown eyes and black hair that gives him a stunning appearance.

What is Bradley Martyn's net worth?

The American fitness freak has a net worth of $2 million. His primary income sources are from business and training and coaching programs. He also earns through membership programs, paid partnerships, and YouTube. The fitness expert owns a luxury mansion and has a collection of sleek cars.

Is Bradley Martyn a pro bodybuilder?

Yes, he is a bodybuilder and fitness coach.

How much can Bradley Martyn bench?

In a 2019 video, Bradley Martyn bench-pressed 405 lbs for five reps. So his estimated bench press one rep max (1RM) is 455 lbs.

The above article has everything you need to know about Bradley Martyn's net worth, career, family, and more. Bradley has a pleasant demeanour, as well as being incredibly diligent. In addition, he maintains an excellent level of conditioning year-round, which makes his size and strength very impressive.

