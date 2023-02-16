Who is FunnyMike? Also known as Young 22 and 22 Savage, he is a YouTuber, comedian and rapper. The comedian's YouTube channel has earned over 8.27 million subscribers, where he posts a range of comedy content, including pranks and challenges. His boundless talent made him a household name as a comedian and a rapper.

Young 22 has developed a vast internet platform based on his sense of humour and hard work. He made multiple appearances on the famous sketch comedy series Wild' N Out in 2019. Besides comedy, he has a peculiar talent and brought something fresh to the hip-hop industry.

FunnyMike's profiles & bio

Full name Funny Mike Nickname Young 22, 22 Savage Date of birth October 8, 1996 Age 26 years old (in 2023) Gender Male Nationality American Birthplace Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Zodiac sign Libra Body measurements 38-13-32 Inches Body type Mesomorph Height 6 feet 0 inches (1.83 m) Weight 72 kg (158 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Shoe size 10 [US] Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Jaliyah Monet Parents Arthur Bradford & Denise Jones Half-brother Wings Children Londyn and Johnson Jr. Profession Comedian and Rapper Education Tara High School Social media YouTube, Instagram Net worth $3 million

What is FunnyMike's age?

FunnyMike's real name is MacArthur Johnson, born on October 8, 1996. Thus, FunnyMike is 26 years old as of 2023, and his birthday is October 8. He was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in the United States. His zodiac sign is Libra. His nationality is American, and his ethnicity is African American. He belongs to a mixed race and believes in the Christianity religion.

FunnyMike's parents

His parents are Arthur Bradford, the father, and the mother name is Denise Jones. The mother, who goes by the moniker Momma Jones, has a channel named Mama Jones Kitchen, where she shares cooking videos. He has a half-brother named Wings. The father passed away in 2019.

FunnyMike's education

Growing up, FunnyMike was very notorious, leading to him being expelled from Dekalb County School in grade 7. He later joined Tara High School, Baten Rouge, Los Angeles. While in high school, MacArthur started to garner modest fame as a social-media-based comedian by posting videos of his short skits, impressions, and memes.

FunnyMike's girlfriend

The rapper has been in a relationship with a woman named Jaliyah Monet. Besides regularly appearing on his YouTube channel, Jaliyah also ran the joint channel The MJ Family with Young 22. The two welcomed a daughter, Londyn, in February 2019. In July 2020, they welcomed their second child, a son named MacAurthor Johnson Jr.

When did FunnyMike become famous?

Arthur began his career under the moniker Funny Mike. He started as a social media comedian, doing short skits, impressions of celebrities and posting memes. He accumulated a small but loyal following, making him famous in his hometown Baton Rogue and the surrounding areas.

He was also an inspiring rapper and became one of the most talked about gangster rappers in mid-2016. He was inspired by rapper 21 and began to emulate his style, music and appearance.

In August 2016, he released his first song, No Heart. Shortly after, he recorded Jumpin, which became a great sensation.

In February 2017, he changed his name to Young 22 to avoid confusion with rapper 21 Savage and to bring legitimacy to his career.

Some of his other songs include:

Turtle Beat Me Up

Bossy

Vlog City

Letter to Carmen

Prank Wars

I Need You

Ain't No 21

Tired

Message to My Daughter

365 Days

Monster Under My Bed

Jigga Challenge

YouTube channel

The FunnyMike YouTube channel was created in 2016 and has amassed more than 8.27 million subscribers. He also has a second channel, MJ's family, where he is often seen with his family. They upload funny videos and pranks from their daily lives.

Controversies

Despite his massive success in the entertainment industry, he has controversies that are too large to let him sustain. In May 2016, he was charged with the murder of a man named Richard Philips. Philips was shot in the chest and eventually succumbed to his injuries.

FunnyMike confessed to shooting Philips but claimed he did so in self-defence. He was charged with second-degree murder, illegally using a weapon, and obstruction of justice. He was released on a bond of $370 thousand.

How rich is FunnyMike?

FunnyMike's net worth is estimated at $3 million. He makes money from his music career, comedy, YouTube, sponsorships, ad revenue and commercials.

How tall is Funny Mike?

FunnyMike's height is 5 feet and 11 inches, and he weighs 70 kg. He has dark brown eyes and black hair. Young 22 has inked on his chest and both hands.

Where does FunnyMike live?

As of February 2023, Young 22 lives in Baton Rouge, Los Angeles, California, United States.

How old is FunnyMike? The above information has everything you need to know about 22 Savage's age and when he became famous. He is best known in the country for his hilarious content on his official YouTube channel.

