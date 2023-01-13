The inspirational life story of Evan Joseph Asher, Jenny McCarthy's son

Evan Joseph Asher is a celebrity kid who rose to prominence because of his parents' celebrity status. His mother is Jenny McCarthy, a renowned actress, TV host, and author, and his father is a director and actor. He gained popularity as a child when he was diagnosed with autism. While he has mostly returned to everyday life, thanks to Jenny's attempts to "try everything" to cure her son, she is hugely criticized for promoting the anti-vaccine ideology.

Due to her son's condition, McCarty has raised autism awareness by writing a few books about her journey with Evan.



Evan is a budding social media personality with a gaming YouTube channel. Some people are interested in his medical condition, while others want to learn more about his personal life. No doubt, Evan Joseph Asher's story will leave you in awe.

Evan Joseph Asher's profile summary and bio

Full name Evan Joseph Asher Gender Male Date of birth 18 May 2002 Age 20 years (2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Marital status Dating Girlfriend Natalie Gallo Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilogram 50 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel Father John Mallory Asher Mother Jenny McCarthy Siblings Xavier Wahlberg and Elijah Wahlberg High school St. Charles East High School College Elgin Community College Profession Social media personality Net worth $400,000 Famous for Being Jenny McCarthy son Instagram @evanjasher

How old is Evan Asher now?

The social media personality Evan Joseph Asher (aged 20 years as of 2023) was born on May 18 2002, in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Evan is active on Instagram, where he occasionally posts photos of himself with his friends, workout photos and short videos.



Who is Evan Joseph Asher's father?

Evan's father, John Mallory Asher, is a famous actor and director. McCarthy and John tied the knot on September 11 1999 and divorced in 2005. It is alleged that Joseph's autistic condition was the cause of their divorce. Jenny is now married to Donnie Wahlberg, a renowned producer, actor, singer and songwriter.

The couple exchanged their vows on August 31 2014, in a colourful wedding. The Instagram star has two step-siblings, Elijah Wahlberg and Xavier Wahlberg, from Donnie's former marriage with Kimberly Fey.

Evan Joseph Asher's height

Evan is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. He weighs about 110 pounds or 50 kilograms.

Evan Joseph Asher's disability

Evan was a little over two years when he had his first seizure. His parents were still living together at the time. Paramedics arrived shortly and diagnosed him with epilepsy. Unfortunately, treatment worsened his condition, and his seizures became more frequent. In 2005, Jenny took his son to a neurologist at UCLA.

The Autism Evaluation Clinic at the UCLA Neuropsychiatric Hospital first diagnosed Joseph's autism. The State of California later confirmed his condition, but by this time, his mental growth had lagged by a couple of years. Characterized by his improved speech and sociability, his treatment at UCLA has proven to be effective.

The Autism Evaluation Clinic at the UCLA Neuropsychiatric Hospital first diagnosed Joseph's autism.



Due to his son's condition, McCarthy has raised autism awareness by writing a few books about her journey with Evan. Some of her books include:

A Nation of Parents Healing Autism Against All Odds and Healing and Preventing Autism

Mother Warriors

Louder Than Word

A Mother's Journey in Healing Autism

Unfortunately, some of Jenny's comments about autism have raised eyebrows. She claims that measles and mumps vaccines caused his son's autism, but scientists have already refuted her argument.

Career

John Mallory Asher's son is a social media personality. On December 13, 2013, he created a YouTube channel, Evan Asher's Gaming USA, which he runs with his friends, and his content is mostly gaming. Currently, the YouTube channel has amassed 11.9k subscribers with 395 uploaded videos. Evan is also active on Instagram, where he occasionally posts photos of himself with his friends, workout photos and short videos. His account currently has 52.1k subscribers.

Evan Joseph Asher's net worth

Evan's father, John Mallory Asher, is a famous actor and director.



As of 2023, his net worth is estimated at $400,000. The social media personality earns a certain amount of advertising revenue through his Instagram and YouTube posts.

Evan Joseph Asher now

The American gamer currently lives with his mother in Los Angeles, California, United States. He is a student at Elgin Community College, majoring in Videography.

Although Evan Joseph Asher lagged in his mental growth and speech, he did not let his autistic condition stop him from living his best life to the fullest. He can now make friends at school and from his online space.

