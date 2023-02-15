Who is Keith David's wife? Everything about Dionne Lea Williams

Getting married to a celebrity means their fame will eventually spill over to you. That has been the case with Dionne Lea Williams. She has secured a seat in the world of fame as Keith David's wife. Keith David is an American actor best known for his signature deep voice and commanding screen presence. He has starred in films such as The Thing (1982), Barbershop (2002), and Cloud Atlas (2012).

Dionne Lea Williams is an American actress, Cabaret singer, podcaster and producer who rose to prominence for her role in Dolphin Island and Ray Meets Helen, among others. She has worked tirelessly to climb the ranks of her career and become a household name in the entertainment industry. Dionne's biography takes us on a trip down her life.

Dionne Lea Williams' profile summary and bio

Full name Dionne Lea Williams Nickname Dionne Gender Female Date of birth February 10 1957 Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Age 48 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height 5 feet 6 inches (1.68m) Weight 65 kg Education Tisch School of the Arts, University of Evansville Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Keith David Children Maelee Williams and Ruby Williams Occupation Actress, Cabaret singer, podcaster and producer Net worth $2 million Instagram @dionne_lea

Dionne Lea Williams' age

Dionne was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States, on February 10 1975. As of 2023, she is 48 years old, and her zodiac sign is Sagitarrius. The actress holds American nationality and is of mixed ethnicity.

Education

In 1990, the Cabaret singer attended the University of Evansville and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts, majoring in Theatre. She later enrolled at the Tisch School of the Arts and received a Master of Fine Arts degree.

Dionne Lea Williams' movies

Keith David's wife began her acting career in 2004 with a minor role in the horror movie Hellbent, where she played a dog owner. The following year, she appeared in American Fusion as an ER doctor. In 2008, she starred in the movie Lost Treasure of the Maya and Now Here in 2010, where she played the character Maxime Salaam. The film also starred actors such as Electra Avellan and Sean Lawlor.

Dionne Lea runs a successful podcast named The way I am now, where she sings and tells stories. She is also associated with a talent agency called Innovative Artists and Imperium 7 and the Roar of the Lion company, where she serves as the Executive Assistant to the President.

Dionne Lea Williams' spouse

Dionne and Keith David met in 2000, dated for a year, and later tied the knot on April 28, 2001, in a private wedding attended by close friends and relatives. As of 2023, the couple has been married for 22 years and seems happy and in love. The duo has two daughters, Ruby and Maelee Williams.

Maelee was born on August 9 2001, while Ruby was born on April 23 2004. From his previous marriage to Margit Edwards, Keith has a son, Osei, who is a successful musician. The pair currently lives with their kids in Los Angeles, California, USA.

What does Keith David do for a living?

Keith is a renowned actor who joined The Acting Company of the British-American performer John Houseman in 1980 and appeared in plays such as A Midsummer Night's Dream and Waiting For Godot. Some of his other acting credits include:

Platoon (1986)

(1986) Pitch Black (2000)

(2000) Crash (2004)

(2004) Community (2015)

(2015) The Nice Guys (2016)

(2016) Greenleaf (2016)

Dionne Lea Williams' net worth

As of 2023, Dionne's estimated net worth is $2 million. Lea has amassed most of her wealth from her successful acting career. On the other hand, Keith David's net worth is estimated at $3 million.

Dionne Lea Williams' Instagram

The famous actress is active on social media, regularly uploading pictures of her family and lifestyle. She has 5,111 Instagram followers as of 19 February 2023.

Although she is married to a celebrity, Dionne Lea Williams has managed to create a name for herself as an actress and singer. Her marriage to Keith David has stood the test for a decade to become admired by many.

