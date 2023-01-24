Global site navigation

Meet Skylene Montgomery, Sean Payton's wife and former beauty queen
by  Priscillah Mueni

Skylene Montgomery is an American nurse, volleyball coach and former beauty pageant contestant from Parkersburg, West Virginia, USA. She is well-known for being the wife of Sean Payton, a former American football coach and former player. The couple's age difference is notably significant, hence the need to know more about her life and how they met.

Skyle Montgomery's Wikipedia
She is her parents only child. Photo: @cgranger
Source: UGC

Divorce cases are on the rise, even though that does not discredit the ability of a divorcee to find love again. Sean Payton fits this description, hence the question, who is Skylene Montgomery? Her biography takes a deep dive into her life.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Skylene Montgomery
GenderFemale
Date of birth 4th December 1984
Age 38 years (as of January 2023)
Zodiac sign Sagittarius
Place of birth Parkersburg, West Virginia, USA
Current residence New Orleans, Louisiana, USA
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityCaucasian
ReligionChristianity
Sexual orientation Straight
Hair colourLight brown
Eye colour Hazel
Height in cm170 cm
Height in feet 5'7"
Weight in kg 60 kg
Weight in pounds132 lbs
Body measurements in inches 36-27-38
Marital status Married
Spouse Sean Payton
ChildrenMeghan and Connor Payton (stepchildren)
ParentsDarlene and Skylar Montgomery
EducationMarshall University, West Virginia University, Loyola University
OccupationNurse, former beauty pageant contestant and volleyball coach
Net worth$3 million

How old is Skylene Montgomery?

As of January 2023, Skylene Montgomery's age is 38 years. She was born on 4th December 1984 to Skylar and Darlene Montgomery. Her father is an established entrepreneur and the co-owner of The Overhead Door Company, which deals with garage doors.

Education background

Skylene was a student at Parkersburg South High School, and after matriculation, she proceeded to Marshall University to pursue a Bachelor's degree in Exercise Physiology. She graduated in 2007 and later enrolled at West Virginia University to pursue a nursing course. She obtained her advanced nursing degree from Loyola University in May 2022.

Skylene Montgomery Sean Payton
Besides being married to a celebrity, she is well-learned. Photo: @JeffDuncan
Source: UGC

Career

Skylene is an assistant nurse at St Mary's Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia. She previously served as a gastrointestinal nurse at the intensive care unit at Ochsner Medical Centre in New Orleans. She has also extended her nursing practice to humanitarian programs like Katrina Relief.

Modelling

Skylene was crowned Miss West Virginia in 2007 and later represented her home state in the Miss USA 2008 pageant.

Volleyball coaching

Montgomery is a formal volleyball coach for the Bayou Sports Club's volleyball team.

Skylene Montgomery and Sean Payton

Skylene and Sean Paytone met in 2014 during an NFL game between the Panthers and the Saints. At the time, the beauty queen was a nurse in North Carolina, while Sean was the head coach for the Saints, a role he started serving in 2008.

How old is Sean Payton?

Skylene Montgomery's photos, especially in her husband's company, often raise the debate about their age gap. Sean Payton was born on 19th December 1963, and as of January 2023, he is 59 years old; hence they have a 21-year age gap.

Skylene Payton
She rose to prominence for being Sean Payton's wife. Photo: @NOLAnews (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Skylene Montgomery's wedding

The couple dated for five years before news of Skylene Montgomery's engagement ring made headlines. Sean proposed to her during a party on 8th November 2019 in New Orleans. The couple had tentatively planned to have their wedding in March 2021, although they had to postpone the plans due to the pandemic.

Skylene Montgomery and Sean Payton exchanged wedding vows on 18th June 2022 at an opulent resort on the Baja Peninsula along the Sea of Cortez in Mexico. Coach Avery Johnson, Sean's close friend and NBA player, officiated the wedding ceremony that close family and friends attended.

Sean Payton was initially married to Beth Shuey between 1992 and 2014 and had two children, Meghan, born in 1997, and Connor Payton, born in 2000. The two met at Indiana State University, where they were both studying. Beth is currently married to Jamie McGuire.

Has Skylene Montgomery been married before?

Skylene has never been married before, unlike her husband.

Is Sean Payton still married to Skylene?

Skylene Montgomery and Sean Payton are still married and live in New Orleans. They are often spotted at games together and in philanthropic projects. Sean has been supportive of his wife and speaks highly of her, as noted in his congratulatory speech during her graduation in 2022. They do not have any children together.

Skylene Montgomery's net worth

Montgomery's worth is approximately $3 million as of January 2023, and her primary source of income is her nursing career.

Skylene Montgomery's marriage to Sean Payton is definitive of defying the odds in many ways. She is significantly younger than her husband, who is a divorcee. Nonetheless, they seem happy to be in each other's lives.

