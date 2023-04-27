Who is Lily Weinstein? Everything about Harvey Weinstein's daughter

Lily Weinstein is the eldest daughter of disgraced Hollywood filmmaker Harvey Weinstein. She retreated from the limelight after her father's misconduct allegations against multiple women hit the tabloids in 2017. How is her relationship with her dad today?

When news of Harvey Weinstein's misconduct against women went viral in 2017, Lily was the one who called the LAPD to report that her father was depressed and likely to harm himself. The events affected her life and hindered her movement in public. She depended on her assistants to run her errands and rarely went out. Lily has since cut ties with her father, who was once one of Hollywood's most influential people.

Lily Weinstein's profiles summary and bio

Full name Lily Weinstein Other names Remy Date of birth 20th February 1995 Age 28 years in 2023 Birth sign Pisces Place of birth New York, United States Residence Los Angeles, California Gender Female Parents Eve Chilton and Harvey Weinstein Siblings Four, including sisters Emma, Ruth, and India Pearl, and brother Dashiell

How old is Lily Weinstein?

Lily Weinstein (aged 28 years as of 2023), also called Remy, was born on 20th February 1995 in the United States. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Lily Weinstein's parents

Lily is the eldest daughter of Harvey Weinstein and his first wife, Eve Chilton. Her parents met in 1986 when Eve got a job at Miramax Films as Harvey's assistant, and they married in 1987. The couple stayed together for about 17 years and divorced in 2004. After parting ways with Harvey, Chilton tied the knot with New York-based businessman Sal Martirano.

Harvey then married English fashion designer and model Georgina Chapman in 2007. Chapman announced that she was leaving the former Hollywood mogul in 2017 after misconduct allegations against women came to light. The couple's divorce was finalized in July 2021.

Lily Weinstein's siblings

Remy has two sisters from her mother's side, including Emma (born in 1998) and Ruth (born in 2002). Harvey Weinstein had two more children with English fashion designer Georgina Chapman. Their daughter India Pearl was born in 2010, while their son Dashiell was born in 2013.

Lily Weinstein's net worth

Remy lives a private life, and details about her career are unknown. Her net worth in 2023 cannot be established. Harvey's fortune was thought to be over $300 million at the height of his fame, but it has plummeted considerably since he was accused of misbehaviour.

Does Harvey Weinstein have any biological children?

The former Hollywood mogul has five biological kids, including four daughters and one son. He shares three daughters with his first wife, Eve Chilton and two children with his second wife, Georgina Chapman.

Do Harvey Weinstein's children talk to him?

Harvey Weinstein's daughters with his first wife, Eve Chilton, disowned him. His eldest child Lily was 22, Emma was 19, and Ruth was 15 when Harvey's misconduct allegations went viral in 2017.

During the #MeToo trial against the disgraced director, his attorney Donna Rotunno said Weinstein had a great relationship with his two youngest kids, India and Dashiell. Georgina Chapman also told Vogue in 2018 that the former Hollywood mogul was a great father, and the kids loved him.

Who brought down Harvey Weinstein?

On 5th October 2017, the New York Times published tales of women who accused Harvey Weinstein of decades of harassment. Following the bombshell publication, dozens of victims came forward, including influential figures like Ashley Judd, Angelina Jolie, Cara Delevingne and Rose McGowan.

The allegations triggered the global #MeToo movement, encouraging victims to speak out. Harvey's treatment of women was allegedly an open secret in Hollywood, and prior efforts by his victims did not shake him. The accusations reportedly started in the late 1970s.

How many years did Weinstein get?

In March 2020, a New York court sentenced Harvey to 23 years in prison. Later in February 2023, a Los Angeles court sentenced him to 16 years in jail, and his sentences are to be served separately. Harvey Weinstein's total prison sentence is 39 years.

Lily Weinstein, the daughter of Harvey Weinstein went off the grid after New York and Los Angeles courts found him guilty of being a predator. The Weinstein siblings and both ex-wives refused to testify in support of the convicted offender during his sentencing.

