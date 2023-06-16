Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu is encouraging the youth who are receiving social grants to shift their focus to other opportunities

Zulu says there are other learning options other than traditional universities to help those who want to access higher education

South African youths responded to her message with one voice that the R350 grant is not enough to sustain basic needs

Minister Lindiwe Zulu is encouraging the youth to look for other government opportunities to better their circumstances. Images: Nardus Engelbrecht/Gallo Images, Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

MANGAUNG - Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has encouraged youths who benefit from social grants to look at other opportunities to better their circumstance.

The minister was speaking at the official Youth Day celebrations that are underway in Mangaung on Friday, 16 June.

Youth is advised to look for government programmes that assist with unemployment

The minister addressed especially the youth at the 47th anniversary of the Soweto uprisings and said they should consider different career possibilities. EWN reported parts of her speech:

"It is not everybody that is gonna go to university, some are going to go to technikons. Some are going to start their own businesses.

"We brought them here to expose them to their future and they are going to be going around the stands to see life beyond where they live."

@HoDeinCT just saw the speech as a publicity stunt:

"I guess she wants her hand and feet to be kissed by all those “immense supported” human beings."

@zabhazabhaizm asked:

How does a young person build a future with R350 grant per month? These revolutionaries have become heartless on their people."

@Mazed51424786 responded:

"Yazini, that money doesn't even buy toiletries."

@bobbywarriner suggested:

"Scrap all the government oversight and red tape. Open up the economy. Get the youth employed. Guaranteed to be better than a social grant of R350."

Minister Zulu proposes a relief grant increment

The minister had previously shown some efforts in an IOL report to ensure an increment from the current R350 Social Relief Distress (SRD) grant.

Zulu said she is working closely with Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and the National Treasury, but there's since been no change since the March report.

Some beneficiaries no longer receive the SRD grant

A lot of qualifying South Africans have been slapped with the 'declined' status. Briefly News, in another report, shared tips and other important information to assist grant recipients with their grant queries.

The Social Relief of Distress Grants is administered under Section 32 of the Social Assistance Act of 2004. Applicants must meet certain requirements to access the grant.

Beneficiaries must not qualify for UIF payments, receive other social grants, or contribute to the fund.

