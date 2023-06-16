City of Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has confirmed his highest level of education is equal to a grade 10 certificate after weeks of speculation

Al-Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendriks however said in an interview that the mayor claimed to have a business studies diploma

A motion of no confidence was brought against him by ActionSA, but Gwamanda says that he has got nothing to fear as he wasn't facing criminal charges

City of Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda is admitting that his highest level of education is a certificate equivalent to Grade 10. images: Kabelo Gwamanda, Nardus Engelbrecht/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Facebook

PRETORIA - City of Joburg Mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda has disclosed his highest level of education, a National Intermediate Certificate (NIC), which is equivalent to Grade 10.

The newly elected mayor had been under the spotlight since his inauguration, with questions about the status of his highest qualification.

Mayor admits that he didn't finish school due to problems beyond his control

In TheCitizen report, the member of the Al Jama-ah party says he was faced with uncontrollable problems that forced him not to continue with school.

"The reason why I did not continue was because I had to focus on other issues. Me focusing on building my family meant that I had to work harder than the rest of us.”

This revelation follows an interview with Al-Jama-ah party leader, Ganief Hendriks who said in a Carte Blanche interview that Gwamanda underwent a thorough vetting process and claimed to have a business studies diploma.

ActionSA says it does not trust the mayor and submits a motion of no confidence

Meanwhile, ActionSA has been very vocal about removing Gwamanda from his mayoral position. The party on Monday called the mayor to come clean on extensive criminal allegations at the State of the City Address.

The mayor did not address scandalous allegations, prompting ActionSA caucus leader Funzi Ngobeni to lash out according to this IOL report:

“It is evident from his SOCA of Tuesday that Gwamanda did not take this demand seriously and this is why ActionSA has filed a motion of no confidence to remove him from office."

Gwamanda responded to the motion in another IOL report that the party wanted to maintain relevance:

“Them not having expression in council or in the political landscape, enough for them to represent constituencies effectively. They would always find something to use to maintain relevance.’

Tweeps had a mixed response to the confession:

@VimleshRajbansi suggested:

"@IECSouthAfrica cannot allow anyone with substandard qualifications to participate in elections to manage a city's budget of R100 billion! And, the country at how many trillions? If we hope to hold politicians to account, do you think it is time that we demand politics be professionalised?"

@ghandagand had a different opinion:

"No problem, he should lead Johannesburg as mayor and make sure our people get the service they deserve. Steinhuizen is leading a big party with a Grade 5, who cares? He represents South Africa in foreign affairs like in Ukraine."

@Kgaudi63474124 said:

"Advocates of the Grade 10 mayor are paving a way for themselves. Unfortunately, political opportunists like Julius & Panyaza don’t appreciate the precedent they’re creating for future generations."

@BlessingMaphum3 appreciated his honesty:

"Which is very good because it's authentic rather than those with fake qualifications."

Do qualifications matter given the country's current unemployment crises?

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported about a man who was dismissed by the masses for claiming it is better to be unemployed with qualifications.

The received response was it does not matter whether you are unemployed with a degree or not, it's all still unemployment. More young people are without jobs and actively seeking work, while others have completely given up.

