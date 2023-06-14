Suspended Public Protector Busiswe Mkhwebane has released audio of what she says is proof of ANC MPs soliciting a bribe

In exchange for the audio, she has five demands, including the termination of the inquiry into her fitness to hold office

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has requested hard evidence to determine the authenticity of the audio

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Busisiwe Mkhwebane is demanding the termination of the inquiry against her in exchange for "evidence" of MP bribery. Source: Leila Dougan/Daily Maverick, Nardus Engelbrech / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN - Suspended Public Protector, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has released audio which she claims is evidence that African National Congress (ANC) Members of Parliament offered bribes to drop the impeachment inquiry against her.

In a TimesLIVE audio report, the advocate is heard making a list of five demands in exchange for the Section 194 inquiry into her fitness to hold office being terminated with immediate effect.

The reports that Mkhwebane alleges that ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina, chairperson of the inquiry committee Richard Dyantyi, and the late former minister of mineral resources and energy, Tina Joemat-Pettersson, took part in a R600 000 bribe solicitation.

Inkatha Freedom Party requests hard evidence to prove damning allegations

IFP spokesperson Zandile Majozi has asked Mkhwebane for hard evidence to prove the authenticity of the recordings. NewzRoomAfrika spoke to Majozi:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Former Public Protector calls for South Africans to back her up

She asked “all freedom-loving South Africans to rise in one voice” and support her demands, highlighting that the inquiry is a deliberate waste of taxpayers' money:

"It is never too late to fix the country. Now is the time, if we fail there will be no country left to save for our generations."

Parliament invites nominations for new Public Protector, Mzansi divided

@Thusano14 says nominating is pointless:

"Eish! Mr Moleme, there's no need to nominate. We can't just exploit the names of relevant people for nothing. Cyril will appoint Gcaleka, period. She's been briefed already since she's been seen having coffee with Karyn Maughan."

@NjabsMajola said:

"Waste of time and money, we know who the position is for. Learn from the acting PP interim report."

@DallasMaloca voted for Mkhwebane:

"Is there anything preventing mma @AdvBMkhwebane to take another bite at the cherry?"

@SouthElection disagreed:

"Yes, the nonsense she did with Vrede Dairy Farm investigations. Black beneficiaries who became witnesses were murdered and she chose to shield politicians. She should be kept far far away from any position of power as she’s self-serving."

Briefly News reported that the suspended public protector says she's suffering the effects of investigating powerful people like President Cyril Ramaphosa.

She says the inquiry about her is a slap in the face for trying to hold the president accountable for his actions. Mkhwebane seems to be getting social support from South Africans for trying to fix the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News