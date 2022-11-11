Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has experienced another legal woe after her report was set aside

The court found Mkhwebane’s report regarding the South African Revenue Service (SARS), unlawful and invalid

South Africans believe there is something fishy going on behind the scenes that resulted in Mkhwebane’s loss

GAUTENG - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane had another report set aside by the North Gauteng High Court on Friday, 11 November.

The court found the report regarding the South African Revenue Service (SARS), unlawful and invalid. Earlier this year, the report found that SARS irregularly hired Budge, Barone and Dominick to provide IT services.

According to EWN, all the findings listed in April were set aside by Judge Selby Nyathi. The ruling cleared former SARS chief operating officer Barry Hor e of any wrongdoings.

The IT contract was worth R100 million. In the report, Mkhwebane recommended an investigation into the contract.

TimesLIVE reported that Mkhwebane claimed the contract did not go up for tender and was renewed over 10 times since 2007. It commenced during Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan’s term as SARS commissioner.

The public protector’s office has been ordered to pay SARS legal costs to review the report.

SA reacts to Busisiwe Mkhwebane legal woes:

Sandiso Yisaki said:

“As a public, we don’t feel protected by her. She only protects a few politicians who continue to mislead her.”

Philasande Buthelezi posted:

“Even if she was incompetent but the way she loses cases it’s so suspicious.”

Tshifhiwa Muofhe wrote:

“Fact is: She will never win a single court case as long as she is against the president.”

Xolani Khoza commented:

“Captured courts is the result of breeding Ankole mixed with Buffaloes.”

Johnny Jonas Rasethe added:

“As of yesterday, she had lost 37 cases in different courts across the country since taking office.”

