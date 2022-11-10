The Constitutional Court unanimously dismissed Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s appeal attempt

Mkhwebane planned to appeal a decision that labelled her SARS’ rogue unit’ report invalid

The report claimed that Minister Pravin Gordhan, who was the SARS commissioner at the time, violated the constitution

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s attempt to appeal a decision that found her SARS’ rogue unit’ report invalid was dismissed.

The Constitutional Court unanimously found that her appeal application had no reasonable prospects of success.

Mkhwebane was ordered to pay the legal costs of Minister Pravin Gordhan and former SARS official Ivan Pillay. According to News24, the suspended public protector unlawfully implicated Gordhan and Pillay in wrongdoings linked to the SARS’ high-risk investigations unit.

Previously the Supreme Court of Appeal also dismissed Mkhwebane’s appeal application for the 2020 Pretoria High Court ruling, which set aside the report.

The report claimed that Gordhan, who was the SARS commissioner at the time, violated the constitution. Mkhwebane also suggested that the unit conducted irregular and unlawful intelligence operations, The Citizen reported.

The suspended public protector will head back to court later this month to continue with the case related to her fitness to hold office.

Mzansi reacts to the ruling:

@AndreaNaude1 said:

“The plot thickens.”

@Mahleka9 commented:

“When is she going to stop her madness?”

@EdS_888 added:

“Can Sis Busi get a break bathong?”

