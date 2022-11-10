The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) obtained an order that will allow it to freeze the assets of a former Eskom manager

Duduzile Moyo, her husband, Mmoloki Moyo and their two children will have their assets frozen following an investigation into her conduct

The Pretoria High Court also granted an order that preserves a trust and business named after her children and two trustees

PRETORIA - A former Eskom manager’s pension benefits will be frozen along with her other assets for allegedly siphoning about R25 million from a supplier to the power utility.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) obtained a preservation order that will allow it to freeze the assets of Duduzile Moyo, her husband, Mmoloki Moyo and their two children.

According to the SIU, Duduzile allegedly embezzled from the supplier, Tamukelo Business Enterprise, which was appointed to transport raw materials and water to the Kusile power station from Kendal.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) and SIU will freeze the former Eskom manager’s luxury property in Silver Lakes Estates, a Mercedes Benz Viano and Chevrolet Utility.

The order follows an investigation conducted by the unit into Duduzile’s conduct while holding the position of supply manager.

EWN reported that the Pretoria High Court also granted an order that preserves a trust and business named after her children and two trustees.

Citizens welcome SIU’s crack down:

@Katlego8010 said:

“Well done, you are on the right path. Attach all of them and land them in jail.”

@venusdekock posted:

“Let the ball roll. well done SIU.”

@TruthSiren wrote:

“EXCELLENT work! The SIU seems to be on the ball nowadays and we need to give credit where credit is due. This is the sort of thing that will again give South Africans hope for the future after the corrupt ANC has destroyed just about everything in this country.”

@pakesdikgetsi commented:

“This is great news. Time to act against the corrupt.”

@MaPhind77141267 added:

“They must all go to jail.”

