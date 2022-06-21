South Africans from various parts of the country are taking to the streets this week to demand action from Government. Many protests in provinces such as Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal are popping up with people complaining about the lack of service delivery.

Briefly News takes a look at the many protests taking place this week.

South Africans are heading to the streets to protest poor service delivery in various parts of the country. Images: Ihsaan Haffejee/Anadolu Agency & Stringer/AFP

Source: Getty Images

1. KZN residents protest water-shedding

KwaZulu-Natal residents have been dealt a devastating blow by the provincial government after suffering extensive flooding in April and May. In the community of KwaNdengezi, west of KwaZulu-Natal, residents took to the streets over the lack of water and electricity on Monday, 20 June.

According to eNCA, residents promised to block all entrances and exits in the community if their demands were not met. The protestors began their protest on Sunday and have been complaining about power cuts that last up to 12 hours every single day.

In Durban, the eThwekini municipal government forged ahead with plans to implement water-shedding in some areas in hopes of avoiding 'Day Zero'. Ethekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda stated that areas that were hard-hit by the floods will be without water for four hours per day, in the morning and the evening.

Residents are not happy with this decision, especially because many are still trying to recover from the floods; however, Kaunda said water-shedding is necessary to avoid a situation where there is no water completely. Kaunda added that water rationing will be implemented during the hours water usage is at the lowest.

2. Soweto residents threaten shutdown over lack of electricity

In Johannesburg, fed-up residents of the Soweto township are heading to Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse's offices to air their grievances over the lack of electricity on Tuesday, 21 June. Service delivery issues have been a big problem in the township, and some residents say they have not had electricity for months, reports EWN.

Soweto residents gathered at Maponya Mall in their numbers and were transported in buses and minibuses to the City of Johannesburg offices to hand over a memorandum to Phalatse in hopes she will address their issues with Eskom.

3. TUT students protest lack of water

Frustrated students from Tshwane University of Technology’s (TUT) Pretoria West campus started protesting the lack of running water and electricity. The protests began on Sunday night, 19 June and continued on Monday, with students blockading entrances and exits by campus residents.

According to SABC News, students stated that their issues have been ongoing for the past six months and are caused by landlords failing to pay their utility bills.

TUT SRC member, Keamogetswe Masike, explained that students are resorting to demonstrations because the university has failed to listen to their grievances. Masike also highlighted that it is now exam season and students are being forced to study using candles.

4. Operation Dudula demonstrates in Joburg CBD

Operation Dudula members have vowed to close down Park Station in Johannesburg CBD on Tuesday, 21 June as part of a campaign to reclaim the CBD economy from illegal immigrants.

Operation Dudula wants Prasa to ensure that only South Africans are allowed to operate informal stalls at Park Station. The organisation says it had a meeting with Prasa on 7 June, and the protest is aimed at asking Prasa to remove foreign vendors.

The organisation claims that 90% of the people operating stalls in the area are not South African and added that no trading would take place on Tuesday. Operation Dudula spokesperson Zandile Dabula says informal trading should be reserved for South Africans only.

EFF praised for pulling off 2 protests in different provinces for gender-based violence and Africa Day issues

Briefly News previously reported that members of the Economic Freedom Fighters are being praised for orchestrating two marches to address different issues in separate provinces on Wednesday 25 May.

The party honoured Africa Day by picketing at the French Embassy in Pretoria while members rallied at the central police station to demand answers about Namhla Mtwa’s murder case in the Eastern Cape.

Both events are major talking points in the country currently. The murder of Mtwa, who was shot nine times last month, rocked the nation and police have not made any arrests to date. The political party commented on the murder, which is believed to be an act of gender-based violence, and said the system is failing South Africans.

