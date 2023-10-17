A highjacking gone wrong saw two suspects captured on video being arrested by police in Cape Town mall

The men were taken into custody in full view of onlookers and patrons of the mall and netizens think it's super embarrassing

Stats show a decrease in South Africa's crime rate in the first quarter of the 2023/24 financial year, but Mzansi is not convinced

CAPE TOWN - Alleged would-be hijackers' luck ran out when police caught them trying to make off with a car at Westgate Mall.

A TikTok video shows SAPS officers arresting two hijackers at Westgate Mall in Cape Town and citizens are applauding a job well done. Image: Getty Images

The apprehension of the suspect, which was captured in a video shared on TikTok, had Mzansi thanking the police for ridding the streets of criminals.

The city of Cape Town is notorious for violent crimes and is ranked the most dangerous city in South Africa and 12th in the world.

Mzansi applauds hijackers' arrests

Vaughan commented:

"They're making Westgate Mall a hotspot for highjacking."

George Lopez said:

"They should leave them to the crowd."

Irma applauded:

"Good, they caught them, but tomorrow or the next day they will be out on bail and do the same thing again."

Summer shared her frustration by saying:

"They attempted stealing my car yesterday, I'm losing faith in the police system."

Treflip2indie said:

"Off they go to get a meal and place to rest while plotting their next attempt. Examples must be made!"

Carman Abrhams commented:

"Those guys are lucky they got caught and were not moered!"

Stats show a decrease in crime

While South Africa's crime stats show a decrease in highjackings during the first quarter of the 2023/24 financial year, South African motorists continue to face a scourge of these crimes on our roads.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele said the police are proud of the 6.4% decrease in contact crimes, particularly street robberies and highjackings.

Cele added that more than 1 000 fewer hijackings were recorded in non-residential areas in the three months of reporting.

"These decreases are not coincidental. It is through the upscaling of visible policing and conducting disruptive operations targeting high crime areas that we are starting to see improvements," said Cele.

Truck driver's skills save him from hijacking

Briefly News previously reported on a truck driver who impressed Mzansi when his skillful driving helped him evade would-be hijackers, potentially saving three lives in the process.

The incident captured on video had Mzansi applauding the man's courage in driving off just in the nick of time. Many people were amazed after watching the video of how the guy escaped the situation with quick thinking.

