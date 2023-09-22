A harrowing moment shows a truck driver dealing with an armed hijacking, and it was caught on camera

Many people were amazed after watching the video of how one man saved three lives, including his own, through quick thinking

The TikTok video's comment section was filled with South Africans raving about how three men barely got away

A criminal tried to rob a truck, but the driver was on high alert. The internet was in awe of the man who sprung into action after noticing danger.

A TikTok video went viral as people saw a truck driver escaping a hijacking by a gunman. Image: RistoArnaudov/ kali9

Source: Getty Images

The video of the driver received more than 140,000 likes. Many people could not stop raving about the heroic truck driver.

Hijacking at gunpoint goes wrong

@ntate_chadi18 posted a video showing a truck driver face-off against a gunman. In the viral clip, the driver drove away just in time when the hijacker pointed a firearm at them.

Viewer discretion is advised, watch the video by clicking here.

South Africans horrified by a gunman

Many people commented that the video showed a wild story. Online users were in complete awe that the driver handled the hijacking perfectly.

@RuddyTerry said:

"If there was no evidence, I would not believe the story. I went out and came back."

hulisile Kolweni wrote:

"The driver so calm and collected during this whole unfortunate ordeal."

Thulisile Kolweni commented:

"The one who went outside to close the door and came back. Listen when the universe is aligned with you. Haike, the one in the middle."

Nkanyiso Njabulo Mdlalose wrote:

"That one flew out and God pushed back in the truck."

revonianukiemoket added:

"Yoh that guy went to fetch the door."

Its_nkazimulo mbumbe was floored:

"Knowing me, I would have fallen out.

user9315090585298 joked:

"The passenger is Spiderman."

Truck drivers often go TikTok viral

Many people are always fascinated to see truck divers' experiences on the road. One went viral after filming how much it costs to fill a truck's tank.

Source: Briefly News