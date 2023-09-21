One viral video on TikTok shows several cars getting a quick wash in the most random place possible

The clip of the hilarious scene shows the number of drivers who had the same idea while on the road

Many people who watched the video commented on the clip with jokes about the way drivers turned the spot into a convenient car wash

A TikTok post shows several cars getting a free service. Many thought the video of the unique car wash was funny.

A TikTok video went viral as people saw make shift car wash being put to good use. Image: @colive2911

Source: TikTok

The clip of the cars getting cleaned got over 20,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from amused netizens.

Car wash with a twist goes TikTok viral

@colive2911 posted a video of cars getting cleaned for free. In a clip on TikTok, water was purinf into the road, and several drivers took advantage by washing their cars.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi in stitches over cars getting free washes

People thought it was funny seeing how drivers were organised, giving each other turns for a wash. Many TikTok viewers were cracking up over the makeshift car wash.

Pru said:

'The way yesterday's rain dirtied my car, it could use this."

bo commented:

"The funny thing is adults who are doing that."

thandoe_khumalo wrote:

"It’s how they turn to get all the sides."

Bekindalways added:

"Why waste free water? Perfect for free car wash! I swear only South Africans will take this opportunity to do this."

Khanyiiiiiii. was amused:

"Love how they are giving each other a chance."

