Video of Men Swimming With Fully Grown Tiger Goes Viral, Their Sheer Panic Has People Busting

by  Denika Herbst
  • A video has gone viral showing a group of grown men swimming with a huge tiger like it is normal
  • TikTok account @worldstar shared a video showing the moment the men broke into sheer panic
  • People laughed as this idea was wild in the first place, obviously, the tiger would have thought it was a buffet

A video that recently took the TikTok community by storm features a group of daring men casually swimming alongside a fully grown tiger. The video, which was shared by the user @worldstar, has garnered hundreds of thousands of views and sparked conversations worldwide.

Tiger, viral video, TikTok, Dubai
A video has gone viral showing the moment a group of men broke into sheer panic when a tiger they were swimming with came at them. Image: @worldstar/TikTok
Source: TikTok

While in South Africa, you can walk with lions and cuddle a cheetah, choosing to casually swim with a tiger in an environment with little to no control is wild!

Men casually swim with fully-grown tiger

TikTok account @worldstar shared a video showing a gorgeous pool filled with men and a fully grown tiger! While cats don't normally love water, tigers are one of the exceptions.

All seemed chilled at first until the tiger started swimming towards the men, then they scattered like flies, lol.

Take a look:

TikTok users had a lot to say about the tiger swim

People could not believe that there were people out there who would choose to swim with a tiger. This idea blew minds. The men freaking out had peeps busting, though.

Read some of the comments:

Jon Boy laughed:

“Tiger thought big dude was going be an easy catch, but hell no, he was gone.”

Tremayne Hutchins265 shared:

“I don’t know which one is worse, the tiger in the pool or swimming in the pool with pants.”

User4979191513513 was confused:

“I watched this three times to realise there was a tiger.”

TheOne978 was finished:

“The guy climbing on the other guy's back to get out.”

Nasir said:

“Tiger is like y’all tripping where you going, big man.”

Viral TikTok shows driver's quick thinking in saving motorcyclists from oncoming tiger

In related news, Briefly News reported that a motorist spotted a tiger that came out of nowhere during a drive. Another two people on a motorcycle almost ride into the oncoming animal, but they hit the brakes just in time to make a getaway.

The viral video has over 9 million views at the time of publishing.

